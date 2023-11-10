Agyemang Badu had his traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, October 9 2023, and the fleet of luxury cars at the ceremony turned heads

In a video shared by blogger GH Kwaku, the footballer and his friends showed their opulence as his wedding convoy was filled with very expensive brands of cars

Agyemang Badu got hitched with Regitta Affua Arthur, a former banker and an entrepreneur he met in 2020

Ghanaian footballer Agyemang Badu celebrated his traditional wedding on Thursday, October 9, 2023, in a ceremony that captivated many with its opulence and grandeur.

The highlight of the event was the fleet of luxury cars that graced the occasion, turning heads and sparking conversations about the lavish display of wealth.

A video shared by blogger GH Kwaku showed the footballer and his friends flaunting their affluence as the wedding convoy paraded through the streets. The convoy boasted an impressive lineup of high-end, expensive car brands, leaving spectators in awe of the sheer extravagance on display.

Agyemang Badu, who is a highly successful footballer, took this momentous occasion to step into a new chapter of his life. The lucky bride, Regitta Affua Arthur, is no stranger to success herself, having previously worked as a banker and now thriving as an entrepreneur. The couple first crossed paths in 2020, and they have taken their journey to the next level by tying the knot.

Agyamang Badu's convoy wows many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

myhighestlyf said:

This shows as a man get money and everything is possible

leo_addha commented:

People are divorcing same time people are getting married funny and sad

alutaboygh wrote:

Escalade, my dream car. God pls bless my hustle

hagarnashlove9 said:

I tap this type of marriage in Jesus Name. And to every single lady here. Can I get an Amen

Agyemang Badu's wife's dress

In a related story, Ghanaian international football player Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu is officially the latest celebrity groom in town.

The former Black Stars player married a fair-skinned Ghanaian entrepreneur who wore an elegant dress to the occasion.

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple on their happy marriage after top bloggers shared the wedding videos online.

