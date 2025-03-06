Pain and grief were the theme at the Heroes Park in Kumasi as family, friends and sympathisers mourned the death of Nana Pooley

Among the host of mourners was Pooley's wife, Yaa Gifty, who looked devastated at her late husband's final funeral rites

The late Asante Kotoko fan, who loved the club to a fault, left behind a widow and four children

Football has an unmatched ability to bring people together, but when tragedy strikes, the pain is felt far beyond the pitch.

This was evident on Thursday, March 6, as the final funeral rites of Nana Pooley took place at Heroes Park in Kumasi.

Pooley, known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, left an indelible mark on the game, and his passing has left a deep void within the football fraternity.

Pooley's wife weeps at final funeral rites

Among the sea of mourners, none felt the weight of loss more profoundly than his wife, Yaa Gifty.

Overcome with grief, she stood at the ceremony, unable to contain her sorrow.

In an emotional moment making the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, she wailed and placed her hands on her head—a silent but powerful gesture reflecting the immense burden of losing a life partner.

Even more tragically, the couple had only exchanged vows on August 25, 2024, just seven months before his untimely passing, per Myjoyonline.

Together, they built a family, raising four children, making the loss all the more unbearable.

As sympathisers surrounded her, struggling to offer comfort, her sorrow became a poignant reminder of the irreplaceable gap Pooley’s death has created.

A video of her emotional reaction has since gone viral, resonating across Ghana and beyond, as many reflect on the depth of grief felt by those closest to the late superfan.

Popular Hearts of Oak fan tears up

While Pooley was adored by the Kotoko faithful, his influence extended beyond the Porcupine Warriors.

A touching example of this came in the form of Baby Joe, a devoted Hearts of Oak fan, who found himself unable to hold back tears while paying his respects.

Despite their club allegiances, Baby Joe and Pooley shared a unique bond, often engaging in friendly football debates, particularly in Kumasi.

Whether on radio or in fan circles, their exchanges provided entertainment and encapsulated the passion that fuels the sport.

Now, instead of lively discussions and playful banter, he stood in solemn reflection, mourning a familiar rival turned brother in football.

The emotions witnessed at the funeral underscored a profound truth: beyond the rivalries, beyond the colours, football remains a family—one that comes together in moments of both triumph and sorrow.

Kotoko supporter group donates 100 pieces of yam

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that Asante Kotoko Lion Circle 106 in Techiman, Bono East, showed support by donating 100 pieces of yam to the club’s management for Pooley’s funeral.

The gesture forms part of broader efforts to honour the dedicated Kotoko supporter with a befitting farewell at Heroes Park in Kumasi.

