Kumawood actor Wayoosi, in a video, became his wife's personal stylist as he applied makeup on her face

The actor told his significant other, Adepa, that he was going to surprise her with a beautiful new look

Wayoosi took charge of the makeup kit and designed his pretty wife's face, but the outcome was a hilarious one which got both laughing

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Kumawood actor, Wayoosi recently surprised his wife, Adepa, by becoming her personal makeup artist.

Ghanaian Actor Wayoosi and his wife Adepa. Photo Source: Wayoosi TV

Source: Youtube

In a hilarious video that quickly spread online, Wayoosi took charge of the makeup kit and tried his hands at beautifying his wife's face. However, the outcome was far from glamorous, leaving both of them laughing uncontrollably.

Wayoosi, who is known for his wit and sense of humour wanted to give his wife a new and stunning look. With excitement, he began applying foundation, blush and eyeshadow on Adepa's face. The couple could not contain their laughter as they enjoyed this unique bonding experience.

Unfortunately, Wayoosi's artistic talents did not quite translate into makeup expertise. The final result was not what they expected—it was more like a funny abstract painting than a flawless makeover.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nevertheless, their laughter and joy filled the room, showing their deep love for each other. Fans of the couple enjoyed the beautiful bonding moment and dropped funny comments.

Adepa and Wayoosi spark reactions

Nana said:

I swear I love wayoosi wife

Yeboah Williams commented:

Love is sweet when u are with the right person. Am in for Adepa

Dora Sarpong reacted:

Great job wayo. It actually looks better than mine. I love you two together.

Rosemary “Roxie” Adenyo commented:

The ultimate gift is love...and that is what u keep demonstrating

Another beautiful moment Wayoosi and his wife shared

In a similar story, Wayoosi and his beautiful wife, Adepa, entertained their fans with a funny YouTube video.

In the lighthearted clip, the couple engaged in playful games and pranks, creating moments of laughter and amusement.

One particular game they played involved choosing a buzzword whereby the first person to utter the word would have to divide any item they possessed into equal halves with their partner.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh