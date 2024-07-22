Meek Mill has hinted at hosting his first major event in Ghana after sharing a video of him biking in the US

The rapper's post has sparked significant excitement from fans who continue to count down to his return

Fans took to social media to express their anticipation for Meek Mill's event

US-based rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill, has shared his zeal to return to Ghana several times.

On July 22, the rapper shared an update that convinced fans that his return could happen sooner rather than later.

On X, formerly Twitter, the rapper shared his commitment to diving into Ghana's bustling bike life scene. He said,

we need that bikelife event in Ghana …. Ima bring the top riders from America with me! Let’s make this happen!

Meek Mill first tasted Ghana's bike life scene during his performance at the 2022 edition of Afro Nation Ghana.

The hip-hop star defied the showrunner's arrangements and broke into the event venue with his crowd of bikers, causing him to lose his iPhone.

Meek Mill's latest post comes after expressing his desire to become a Ghanaian citizen, following in the footsteps of Stevie Wonder.

Ghanaians react to Meek Mill's latest update

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Meek Mill's interest in hosting a biking event in Ghana.

@Yaw_Kel said:

It's actualy here...it just needs a lil push. Bike show at James Town - Ghana, every sunday. Y'all should pass through sometime.

@Abrantielove wrote:

You need to come and make it happen Meek. We’ve been waiting for a moment like this

@KwameLaker noted:

Ghana ha de3 porthole beyi wo abo ho. Don't say I didn't warn you.

@gyimiyiesaa added:

Charley we dey try reduce the fooling for Ghana here , you sanna dey wan increase am

Meek Mill teases album with Ghanaian artists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Meek Mill had announced his intentions to make a joint album with Ghanaian or Nigerian artistes.

On social media, Meek Mill petitioned fans to help him narrow down to Ghanaian and Nigerian artists. He added that the album could be finished in two weeks because he's a good rapper.

