American rapper Meek Mill announced that he wanted to change nationalities, and his preferred country was Ghana

He made this known on his X account and explained that the reason for the swap was that America's system does not favour black people

His post generated conversation on social media, and many Ghanaians advised him in the comments

American rapper Meek Mill has expressed an interest in becoming a Ghanaian citizen.

Meek Mill dreams of being a Ghanain citizen

Taking to his X account on March 5, 2024, Meek Mill announced to his millions of fans his dream of swapping nationalities, and his preferred country was Ghana.

He stated that the reason for the switch was because, growing up in America, there has been this constant trend of the system tearing down black people.

In , the 'They Don't Really Love You' crooner wrote:

I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!

Below is the tweet Meek Mill made concerning his choice of wanting to be a Ghanaian citizen.

Reactions as Meek Mill dreams of being a Ghanaian citizen

Some of 's concerned fans in the comment section highlighted the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill by Parliament, and they stated that such practices were acceptable in the US and not in Ghana.

Others also, in jest, pleaded with him to swap his American passport with their Ghanaian passport.

@milito177 said:

Let’s do swapping wai, fa wo green card no bɛgye me Ghana card+1000gh.

@SunGoddessChel said:

Ghana don’t do the alphabet gang. You need to look into Amsterdam or some shyt …

@_Ebonyscriber said:

Come to Nigeria and live in Lagos for 5 years. Don't live in Victoria Island or Lekki ooo. Go to the mainland, live somewhere like Oshodi or Agege, and I promise you, when you go back, you are not going to feel bad about the things that make an average American sad anymore

@malik__szn said:

Bro you haven’t met the twitter agenda boys. You will prefer to stay there

@SpicySunfl0wer said:

I don’t know if they’d be accepting of your lifestyle choices there…. But it is 2024, I’m sure they have an understanding of the LGBT there now.

