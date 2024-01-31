Meek Mill: American Rapper Says He's Ready To Make An Album With A Ghanaian Artiste, Peeps Excited
- American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill, has announced that he's looking for a Ghanaian musician to work with
- In a tweet on January 30, 2024, Meek said he was looking for a Ghanaian artiste to make a new album with
- Ghanaians thronged the comment section to propose some Ghanaian artistes Meek could work with
American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, widely known as Meek Mill, has Meek Mill, has announced his intentions to make a joint album with a Ghanaian or Nigerian artist.
On January 30, 2024, at 7:03 p.m., Meek tweeted asking his followers which African artiste he should work with.
In the tweet, Meek Mill asked his fans to help him narrow down to Ghanaian and Nigerian artists. He added that the album could be finished in two weeks because he's a good rapper.
He wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
If I made an album with an African artist who should it be??? Question to Nigeria Ghan? I rap well I could do in 2 weeks with a good producer??? Leave a comment who???
See the tweet below.
Meek also recently announced that he's ready to reduce his fee for a collaboration from $250K to $150K.
The Going Bad rapper who also spoke about getting his phone stolen in Ghana said he also needs a good producer to make the album.
Ghanaians react to the tweet
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the tweet. Ghanaians thronged to pitch their favourite artists to the American rapper.
shadrackamonooc said:
Your Bestie Deserves To Be on your Album!
The Biggest Artist In Ghana
We Need That Street Vibe. DC X SM ⚔️
benopaonyx1 wrote:
Spell Ghana well man. The disrespect is too much!
eeiscanty wrote:
after you’ll come ask where we stream your music. Herh fa wu kwasiasem kor o
tobijubril_ wrote:
Ghanaians only have one good artist which is black sherif, you can collaborate with Wizkid, Burnaboy or Rema they’ll deliver solid hits
benmitax wrote:
There’s nothing like Nigeria in Africa. It’s just Ghana
Rick Ross And Meek Mill Reveal Interest In Visiting Ghana Again
YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Meek Mill and Rick Ross reiterated their interest in visiting Ghana.
Rick Ross expressed his love for Ghana and its people. He went on to share his admiration for the warm reception Meek Mill received during his earlier visit to Ghana earlier this year.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh