Who is Anthony McClelland? The untold story of LeBron James’ alleged father

LeBron James is a prominent American basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers. Besides his successful career, LeBron always speaks fondly of his family, especially his mum, wife, and children. However, fans are eager to uncover more about his biological father, Anthony McClelland.

Key takeaways

Anthony McClelland showed no interest in fatherhood and left after LeBron James was born.

after LeBron James was born. James shares no bond with his dad . Anthony spent most time of his life in and out of prison due to crimes like arson and theft.

. Anthony spent most time of his life in and out of prison due to crimes like arson and theft. Anthony reportedly had another son, Aaron McClelland Gamble , with another woman three years after LeBron was born.

, with another woman three years after LeBron was born. LeBron's mother is called Gloria Marie James.

Anthony McClelland's profile summary

Full name Anthony McClelland Gender Male Date of birth 1960s Age 60s Place of birth Akron, Ohio, United States Current residence Akron, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children Two

Who is Anthony McClelland?

Anthony McClelland is widely believed to be LeBron James’ biological dad. Born in the 1960s in Akron, Ohio, McClelland is an American national of African-American descent.

Insights into Gloria James and Anthony McClelland’s relationship

LeBron James' parents had a brief and casual relationship during their teenage years in the 1980s. Gloria became pregnant with LeBron James at the age of 16, but McClelland showed no interest in fatherhood and abandoned her after James' birth.

McClelland's absence forced Gloria Marie James to raise LeBron as a single mother, enduring significant financial hardships while providing for her son.

Does LeBron James have a relationship with his father?

LeBron James does not have a relationship with his biological father. McClelland was absent from LeBron's life and did not take responsibility for him or his upbringing. In a 2014 Instagram post, the NBA player thanked his dad's absence and acknowledged it for shaping his decision-making skills. He wrote:

Like, 'Wow, Dad, you know what, I don't know you, I have no idea who you are, but because of you is part of the reason I am today.' The fuel I use—you not being there—is part of why I grew up to become myself. It's part of why I want to be hands-on with my endeavours. So, me in a position allowing people around me to grow, that maybe wouldn't have happened if I had two parents, two sisters, a dog, and a picket fence, you know?

James has spoken openly about how his father's absence initially caused resentment but later inspired him to become a deeply involved and committed father to his children, saying:

The crazy thing is. My whole life I grew up resenting my father. He’s the reason I am the father I am today. Because I always wanted to set an example and have the father figure in their lives so they never had that resentment.

In 2002, Anthony McClelland tried to reconnect with his son, but the American basketball player turned down the request.

What happened to LeBron's father?

LeBron James' father reportedly spent most of his time behind bars due to crimes like arson and theft. It is alleged that McClelland may also be connected to another individual named Roland Bivins, who was reportedly killed in a drive-by shooting in 1994. According to Medium, McClelland assumed a new identity to escape legal consequences.

Is Aaron McClelland, Gamble LeBron James' brother?

Aaron McClelland Gamble is believed to be LeBron James' half-brother through their father, Anthony McClelland. Aaron was born on 31 May 1987 in Akron, Ohio, three years after LeBron's birth.

He is reportedly a church musician in Ohio, United States. The two have no public acknowledgement or relationship despite their rumoured familial connection.

FAQs

Who is Anthony McClelland? He is an American national widely believed to be LeBron James’ dad. Who is LeBron James? He is an American basketball player who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Does LeBron James have a relationship with his biological dad? The basketball star does not have any relationship with his dad. Did LeBron James grow up with a father? LeBron James did not grow up with a father. His dad was absent from his life, leaving James' mother, Gloria, to raise him single-handedly. How old is LeBron James’ mother? Gloria Marie James is 57 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 4 February 1968 in Ohio, United States. How many kids does Anthony McClelland have? He is said to have two kids, LeBron James and Aaron McClelland Gamble, with two different women. Who is Aaron McClelland Gamble? Aaron is rumoured to be LeBron James’ biological half-brother from his paternal side.

Anthony McClelland’s absence profoundly shaped LeBron James’ journey from hardship to global stardom. While McClelland’s troubled past and lack of involvement left a void, it also fuelled LeBron’s determination to succeed and become a devoted father himself.

