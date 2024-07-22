Mona Moblɛ, the famous mentally challenged man, has received a second transformation after he relapsed from the initial help he received

The man was reportedly healed by a Ghanaian prophet, George Asante, who took him off the streets the second time

In a video making rounds on social media, Mona Moblɛ was captured receiving a pedicure treatment at a beauty salon

The viral Ghanaian man, popularly referred to as Mona Moblɛ, with signs of mental ailment has undergone yet another healing process.

It would be recalled that sometime in 2021, famous Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Kofi Adoma took Mona Moblɛ off the streets and sought medical and psychological help for him.

The before and after photos of Mona Moblɛ, the viral mentally challenged man Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X

Source: Twitter

However, a few months after being discharged from the medical facility he was taken to for cure, the man relapsed, returning to the streets again.

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, Mona Moblɛ was spotted having a pedicure at the Tippers Lounge after undergoing yet another transformation.

Mona Moblɛ looked healthier, well-trimmed, and neater in the X video posted by @eddie_wrt.

According to @eddie_wrt, Mona Moblɛ was healed by Prophet George Asante, head pastor of the Oak Hills Charismatic Church.

"He recently had his bushy hair cut, provided him with clothes, and sent him to the salon for a pedicure today," portions of the post read.

Netizens react to the trending video

Mona Moblɛ's latest transformational video attracted reactions from netizens, who came across the video on X.

@Theo121 said

"How many times dem go transform this man?"

@Oben_2020 also said:

"Poverty can give mental challenges. How many people can afford a visit to the pedicurist.?"

@Heart_Danyels wrote:

"Man isn’t mad, he wants to be taken care of cuz the system hard too much. See how he’s relaxed, who wouldn’t enjoy this treatment if you’re not paying."

@QuameRedlyfe commented:

"Aponkye is still a goat. I pray he doesn’t return back to the street."

Mona Mobl3 lists women he's slept with

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mona Mobl3, Ghana's most famous mentally deranged man, came up with an interesting revelation about himself.

In a new video, Mona Mobl3 has opened up about his love life and the relationships he has had with women.

According to him, he had many escapades with women when he was sane but did not keep a stable relationship.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh