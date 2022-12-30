Meek Mill performed at the 2022 Afro Nation Concert but had his phone stolen after the concert

The U.S rapper was having a good time in Ghana with the street boys who kept him company until the unfortunate happened

The rapper took to his Instagram page to complain bitterly and begged whoever had the device to please return

American rapper, Meek Mill, got his phone stolen by street boys before performing on day 2 of the Afro Nation concert.

Meek Mill's Phone Gets Stolen At Concert

Source: UGC

The rapper touched down in Ghana hours before the concert and was seen chilling with a couple of Ghanaian biker boys. In numerous videos that surfaced, it seemed like Meek was enjoying his visit to Ghana.

His joy was however cut short when the unfortunate incident happened. The rapper took to his Instagram page to lament bitterly after his device was jacked. Meek begged whoever had the device to return it to him.

Multiple videos that dropped as Meek made his way to Afro Nation, showed that a large number of street boys on bikes were all over him before his phone got stolen.

Given the social status of Meek Mill, it is understandable for him to be peeved since he may have a lot of business contacts and important data on his device.

News of the incident broke at 1 am, around the same time the concert took place. Social media users have expressed mixed reactions after Meek Mill's Instagram post.

Netizens React After Meek Mill's Phone Got Stolen

OtuoSer40814814 said:

Akwashi Boys not Today ooh eeii Street niggas Rob a whole Street King Meek Mill

jeremyb___ wrote:

way3 lucky kraa nanka ne chain no 3na killers hia paa

NanaAchieKotoko wrote:

Oooooo Ghana fuo Aden , mo gu ye nim Ase dodo

Ghanaian_ also commented:

Lol if the boys get the streets on lock dem go find for am

marisajonesxo also said:

he can buy 10 more, if he doesn't stop his nonsense and get on that stage

Source: YEN.com.gh