Former German footballer Gerald Asamoah has flown in over 40 doctors from Germany into Ghana to operate on kids suffering from a hole in the heart

The first batch of doctors arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Saturday, November 2, 2024

Rapper Guru and many Ghanaians took to the comment section to applaud Gerald Asamoah's foundation for the annual initiative

Former German footballer Gerald Asamoah has earned praise from Ghanaians after flying in doctors and nurses from Germany into Ghana to operate on hole-in-the-heart patients.

Former German footballer flies in doctors

Over 40 doctors and nurses from the Gerald Asamoah Foundation in Germany arrived in Ghana on Saturday, November 2, 2024, ahead of the organization's annual free open heart surgery programme.

According to reports, the programme's beneficiaries have already been selected and will begin their procedure as soon as possible.

Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, Agogo Dompiahene, founder of the Brogya Foundation, received the first group of volunteer doctors and nurses from the Restore Foundation for Reconstruction Surgery, Beverly Hills.

The free reconstructive heart surgery will be undertaken at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital under the auspices of Nana Brogya Sarpong.

Reactions to the initiative

Rapper Guru and several other Ghanaians thronged the comment section with praise. They applauded the former German footballer for embarking on this initiative annually.

The heartwarming reactions to the videos are below:

"God bless them all … These are the REAL CELEBRITIES ❤️"

"Louder !!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"This is the man they should be dancing adowa for, where are those adowa dancers no?😂😂😂"

"You see the people they should be clapping and dancing for?"

"These are the people who actually inspire the youth to make changes that matters!"

"I’m fired up and believe that one day I’ll bring investors to Ghana! ❤️❤️❤️ 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Mother receives GHc52k for son's surgery

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian mother, Zenabu's son, Masawudu, suffered from a hole in the heart defect condition.

The six-year-old boy needed over GH¢52,000 ($9,000) to undergo urgent hole-in-the-heart surgery.

The amount was raised for the surgery through the Crime Check Foundation, which made Zenabu very emotional in a viral video.

