ZionFelix: 7 interesting facts about the Ghanaian blogger and radio personality

ZionFelix, born Felix Adamako Mensah wears many hats. He is a blogger, influencer, social media marketer, and event promoter. He has garnered many fans and followers since he started blogging. As a result, many people wonder how he balances his many crowns.

Gaining audience loyalty and support in the entertainment and information industry takes a lot of time, authenticity, and integrity because people want credible news. ZionFelix is a popular name in the industry, majorly due to his ability to give plausible information, giving him a hedge over other bloggers in Ghana.

7 interesting facts about ZionFelix

Why should you read about ZionFelix? The blogger, like other celebrities, has juicy information that most fans do not know. Here are seven interesting facts about the Ghanian blogger and radio personality, that will blow your mind.

1. ZionFelix was born in 1991

ZionFelix's hometown is Kumasi. He was born on the 7th of July, 1991, which means he is 30 years old. He spent his childhood in his hometown and even attended school there.

The blogger started his elementary education at Christain Preparatory and then went to St. Francis Preparatory School. Afterwards, he went to Bishop Sarpong International School.

After discovering that his blog had risen beyond the horizon, he went back to school to start his university education. In 2012, he enrolled at the University of Ghana.

2. Felix defined his path at a young age

He started his career as a radio presenter when he was still a young boy. He presented a sports news segment on a kids entertainment show known as Kidz Corner.

3. He created his first blog after graduating high school

ZionFelix's YouTube channel was not the first thing Felix explored after graduating high school. Instead, he started his blog. He joined an entertainment powerhouse, OmG Ghana, months after setting up his blog.

A year later, he created his entertainment and lifestyle website, which earned him an entertainment and lifestyle blogger title. After working on his first blog successfully for a year, he created another online platform.

4. He has won several awards for his work

The Ghanaian blogger and radio personality has awards to show how hardworking he is. His accolades range from the one he won while still in school and those he won after. After completing his education, he won the Best Blogger of the Year in 2019 and the EMY Africa Awards.

5. His YouTube channel publishes premium content

Apart from ZionFelix's interviews with journalists and the Celebrity Ride interviews, his YouTube channel is a place to be if you are looking for top-notch content. In addition, he hosts notable people on his YouTube channel.

For instance, the Celebrity Ride interviews are mainly for celebrities. His other interviews are with anyone he picks interest in or feels has something important to say, regardless of who they are.

His determination and courage to share the truth with the public have made him a favourite for many. His channel has also become a platform for premium content.

6. The blogger used the proceeds from his blog to build a house

The Ghanaian blogger has shown that one can make a living from blogging. His blog is a fan favourite, and his followers can attest to it.

Although ZionFelix's net worth is yet to be ascertained, his accomplishments have shown that he lives large. He reportedly used some of the proceeds he receives from his blog to build a four-bedroom apartment.

7. His love life once caused a stir online

When a video making its rounds on social media suggested that the renowned blogger married another woman other than his girlfriend, some people congratulated him. But, at the same time, others hurled insults at his makeup artist's girlfriend.

The video showed the blogger putting a ring on the finger of a lady recognized as Erica Amoah in what seems to be a traditional marriage rite. However, in an interview with Pulse Ghana, he denied being married. He also revealed that he is expecting a baby from someone other than his girlfriend.

On the other hand, ZionFelix's girlfriend known eventually spoke out after the news spread like wildfire that her lover married someone else. She acknowledged that most of the things that happened need to be addressed, but she prefered to hold her peace and leave the judgment for God.

Some fans expected that the matter would be addressed on ZionFelix's Instagram page since he has over one million followers. But, instead, he took to his Facebook page to comment, "I am not married and I have never been married."

ZionFelix has melted the heart of his audience through his captivating blog posts and informative YouTube channel. It is evident that he knows his onion and how to weave his words carefully, which has made him stand out to make even supposed boring news and posts interesting.

