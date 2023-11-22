Gerald Asamoah, a former Ghanaian footballer, has undertaken a charitable initiative by bringing German doctors to perform heart surgeries on 50 children

The collaboration between Asamoah and the German medical team has been praised for its philanthropic efforts to address life-threatening conditions in Ghanaian children

Asamoah, now a professional coach, resides in Germany with his wife and three children

Gerald Asamoah, a former Ghanaian footballer, has embarked on a philanthropic effort by bringing a team of German doctors to perform heart surgeries on 50 children diagnosed with congenital heart conditions.

Now a professional coach, Asamoah resides in Germany with his wife and three children. The doctors, who arrived at Kotoka International Airport on November 20, 2023, expressed enthusiasm for partnering with Asamoah to provide life-saving surgeries for Ghanaian children facing these critical health conditions.

Asamoah's initiative has garnered widespread appreciation for its impactful contribution to the well-being of these children.

A collage of some of the German doctors who arrived in Ghana and Gerald Asamoah Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 & @GeraldAsamoah14 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The project underscores the commitment of individuals like Asamoah to use their resources and connections for social good.

By leveraging the expertise of German medical professionals, Asamoah aims to address a pressing health issue affecting children in Ghana.

The charitable collaboration is a testament to the power of sports figures to make a positive impact beyond the field.

Asamoah's transition from a successful football career to a role as a coach and philanthropist demonstrates the potential for athletes to contribute meaningfully to societal issues.

Watch the video below:

UG Medical Centre Performs First-Ever Surgery On Beating Heart In Ghana

Meanwhile, the University of Ghana Medical Centre's Heart Centre achieved a historic milestone by performing the country's first-ever coronary artery bypass on a beating heart.

The groundbreaking surgery was performed on two patients, aged 70 and 67, marking a significant advancement in cardiac surgical procedures in Ghana.

The medical team, led by Prof Enoch Akowuah, Dr Baffoe Gyan, Dr Gordon Offei-Larbi, and Prof Andrew Owens, along with Dr Ernest Ofosu Appiah for anaesthesia, successfully conducted the complex procedure at the forefront of cardiac care.

First kidney transplant by Ghanaian team

Also, a Ghanaian team at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital performed kidney transplants for the first time.

The team of doctors, anaesthetists, and nurses performed the procedures on July 4 and 5, 2023, and averted possibly fatal kidney failure for the patients.

Officials at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital said this surgery was proof of the high expertise of the hospital's personnel.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh