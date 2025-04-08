Declan Rice delivered a Champions League masterclass, producing two sublime free-kick goals to inspire Arsenal to a statement win over Real Madrid in the quarter-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

On a night when attacking fluidity often met resistance, it was set-piece precision that finally unlocked the deadlock.

Declan Rice scored two world-class free kicks against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Photos by Catherine Ivill - AMA and Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

After enduring sustained pressure and missed chances, Mikel Arteta's men found their breakthrough via an area they’ve consistently maximised this season—dead-ball situations.

The moment arrived following a clumsy foul by David Alaba just outside the penalty area.

Declan Rice scores stunning free-kicks

With the stage set, Rice stepped up confidently, invoking shades of England legend David Beckham.

His technique was flawless: a clean strike that curled over the wall and dipped perfectly past a rooted Thibaut Courtois, igniting wild celebrations in North London.

What followed was even more jaw-dropping.

Just over ten minutes later, the 26-year-old midfielder repeated the feat—this time from a sharper angle and greater distance.

With minimal backlift and maximum control, Rice whipped the ball into the top corner, leaving Courtois clutching at air.

The Emirates erupted once more, fully aware they were witnessing something truly special.

Rice’s brace wasn't just a personal milestone; it was historic.

According to Opta, he became the first player to score two goals from direct free-kicks in a single Champions League knockout stage encounter.

Fans react to Rice's delicious free-kicks

The football community quickly took to social media to salute the performance:

@Desmund_Oris wrote:

"Bro just created history."

@Cryptomonk2 praised Rice:

"Wow, bro so perfect."

@RUDY_FIASCO waxed lyrical about the Arsenal star:

"Rice is so nice."

@GarfieldUtd_ exclaimed:

"Wow. Wow, wow."

@Sling424 summed up:

"My lord, what am I watching? Declan, you absolute monster."

Declan Rice dominates against Madrid

Beyond the goals, Rice’s overall influence was telling.

His control in midfield, ability to break lines with progressive passes, and leadership in transitions played a major role in neutralising Madrid’s attacking rhythm.

Yet, it was his technical brilliance from dead-ball scenarios that ultimately tilted the tie in Arsenal’s favour.

As the Gunners prepare for the return leg in Spain, Rice’s double stands not just as a memory but as a reminder of how set-piece mastery can change the narrative in elite European football.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh