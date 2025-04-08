Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy and his wife have shared yet another amazing moment of them on social media

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was recently captured enjoying a hair-styling session by his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla.

Dr Louisa seen styling Stonebwoy's hair. Photo source: @Stonebwoy

Source: TikTok

Stonebwoy shared the heartwarming moments with his wife on April 8 garnering significant traction from netizens.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy let his thick dread-locked hair loose setting the stage for the session.

Dr Louisa applied some hair products from Ghandour Cosmetics on her husband's hair as she caressed it.

The cosmetics company enlisted the couple and their children Catherine Jidula and Livingstone Janam Satekla in 2023 for a brand deal.

Stonebwoy couldn't hide his excitement as the renowned medical doctor, acting as her husband's stylist, massaged his scalp rubbing the product in.

The Psalm 23 hitmaker maintained that the products often earned him compliments from other women.

Stonebwoy and his wife cracked jokes about the women who crush on the superstar during the hair-styling session.

Stonebwoy and wife stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Stonebwoy's moments as he enjoyed his wife's company.

🖤Pretty🦋Gift🧿🧡 wrote:

"President and the first lady 🥰🥰🥰🥰 much ❤️to you both 🔥🔥🔥."

HILFIGER🐢🪐💰 said:

"Marriage is nice but with the right person ❤️‍🩹"

Shatta Wale shared:

May God bless your marriage. Sm fans + Bhim nation fans = one people, one love

🥷B M C B O S S🥷 remarked:

If I become rich I won’t tell anyone but it’s my bae stories that will give the signs ❤️🤭

NanaMariam❤️ noted:

The most decent celebrity couple ever

Dr Louisa attends his London show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Louisa had joined Stonebwoy in London for the latter's stint at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire.

She was spotted at the music venue with football stars Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The doctor was in her usual cheerful mode in the audience, rattling her husband's infectious music lyrics from the audience.

Source: YEN.com.gh