Nigerian singer Davido excited many Gajnaains when he sang and danced to his 2016 hit song with Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale

The video was captured at the table section of the Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer at Mood Bar Ghana

The video melted many hearts, with many Ghanaians pleading with Davido to collaborate on another song with the self-acclaimed dancehall king

Nigerian musician Davido was spotted jamming to a song he collaborated with Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale inside Mood Bar, a club in Ghana.

Davido jams to his collaboration with Shatta Wale, Whine Your Waist, in a club. Image Credit: @davido and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Davido jams to Shatta Wale's collab

Upon his arrival in Ghana from Nigeria, Davido visited Mood Bar Ghana with his 30 BG crew to party and have a good time.

However, one video from their time there that went viral was when he jammed into his 2016 collaboration with Shatta Wale.

The recently wedded Nigerian singer danced to the song, and when it reached his verse, he sang it word for word, leaving everyone in awe.

Unfortunately, a music video for the song has not been released since its audio was released on November 14, 2026, on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Davido jams to Whine Your Waist.

Reactions to the Davido's video

Many people in the comment section talked about how the video melted their hearts. Others also pleaded with Davido to collaborate with Shatta Wale since it had been so many years since their last collaboration.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

shattamovementempire said:

"@davido work with @shattawalenima again , we need another Banger plsssss👏❤️"

walebamagikal said:

"The song sweet pass 🔥"

namu_pikin said:

"Omo dis guy ehn… see in dis life n next just be rich, dis guy was in Nigeria 🇳🇬 some hours ago, now in Ghana 🇬🇭 😂"

ifecosample001 said:

"Make them just give OBO best man of the yr baba dey everywhere, baba dey trend every 24 hours.😍😍"

barashith_yahuah_vie said:

"Too powerful 🔥🔥 Ghana 🇬🇭 and Nigeria 🇳🇬 together we are Africans 🌍you go Davido🍾🍾💃💃💃💪🙌🏾🇬🇭"

shatta_is_dancehallafricanking said:

"Song wey dey enter system like this 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Shatta Wale and Davido's Whine Your Waist.

Shatta Wale explains how he made money at 14

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale explained how he could save GH¢750k at only 14 years old.

On the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, he noted that his dad gave him huge sums of money as pocket money, which allowed him to save efficiently since he was not allowed to buy anything.

Many people took to the comment section to express their disbelief, while others shared their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh