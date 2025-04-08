Praye Tintin of Praye music group fame has resurfaced after relocating abroad for a better life many years ago

The former member of the defunct group flaunted a fresh new look as he walked on the street in the UK

Praye Tintin jammed to his former group, Praye's 2009 single Efie Ne Efie while heading to his destination

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Nana Asare Koranteng, popularly known as Praye Tintin of the defunct legendary music group Praye fame, has resurfaced in the public scene.

The musician recently posted a video on his official TikTok page, showing himself walking on the streets of the UK. He has lived there in recent years after relocating from Ghana in search of greener pastures and a better life for himself and his family.

In the video, Praye Tintin looked serious and had a fresh new look as he listened to his former group, Praye's 2009 single Efie Ne Efie while heading to his destination.

Praye Tintin's musical career and hiatus

Praye Tintin rose to prominence as a founding member of the Praye musical group alongside Praye Ho Ne Ho (Choirmaster) and Praye Tietia (Cartel Big J) in the 2000s.

The group’s name, “Praye,” which means “broom” in English, symbolises unity within the Ghanaian community and embodies their vision of blending diverse talents.

The group was formed during the inaugural edition of the Nescafe African Revelation contest in Ghana in 2005, where they competed alongside another defunct music group, Wutah, and many others.

Praye won the Ghanaian edition of the Nescafe African Revelation contest and went on to also beat other music groups from other countries in Africa to the West African edition of the competition.

Following their triumph in both editions of the Nescafe African Revelation music reality show, the group released their hit song, My Shoddy, from their maiden album, Mfitiasee, which catapulted them to overnight success in the Ghanaian music industry and across the continent.

The success of their My Shoddy song earned them multiple awards in 2006, including a Kora Music Award for Best Group in West Africa, as well as New Artiste of the Year and Hiplife Song of the Year awards at the 2006 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Praye released their second album, Tha Bomb, under their record label Broomx Entertainment, which won the Ghana Music Award for Best Hiplife Album in 2007.

The group subsequently released their third album, Roll Koll, in 2008, under retired Ghanaian footballer Prince Tagoe's Goals Multimedia record label. The album contained hit songs like Angelina, Wodin, Wonkoaa and Jacket remix, which received massive attention on the airwaves.

The group eventually split a few years later after Praye Ho Ne Ho quit to pursue a solo music career after some disagreements. Praye Tintin and Praye Tietia continued as a group for a while before they disbanded to also pursue solo careers.

Praye Tintin and Praye Tietia were among a long list of famous Ghanaian celebrities who endorsed former President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections. The two musicians were also named the Tourism/COVID-19 ambassadors during the previous NPP administration.

Praye eventually reunited after Praye Ho Ne Ho rejoined the group for a performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in 2018. The group subsequently collaborated with KiDi and others before disbanding once and for all a few years later.

The Angels resurface after moving abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Angels resurfaced for the first time after leaving Ghana and moving abroad many years ago.

The two singers, Portia Osei and Linda Asante, looked all grown up as they lived their separate lives abroad.

The videos of the Angels garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians who had not seen or heard from the group for a long time.

