Ghana's Most Beautiful 2010 winner, Nana Ama Royale, is set to go off the single ladies' market

The beauty queen was engaged by her partner while on vacation in the Egyptian city of Sharm El Sheik and shared photos online

The photos which had her flaunting her engagement ring have garnered loads of congratulatory messages for her

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Patricia Amoah Anti, also known as Nana Ama Royale, is on her way to getting married.

Ama Royale has got engaged to her yet-to-be-unveiled partner and cannot keep calm about the engagement.

The former beauty queen announced her engagement with a lovely post on her Instagram page on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale announces her engagement with stunning photos. Photo source: @nanaamaroyale

Nana Ama Royale shared photos of her engagement from the Egyptian city of Sharm El Sheik, where she is currently on vacation.

The photos showed the ever-stylish Ama posing in two outfits: a pink satin dress and a black-and-white dress. Her engagement ring was prominently featured.

Sharing the photos, the 34-year-old indicated that forever was starting with her partner from that moment.

"Forever starts Now! I woke up Fiancée💍🥂 🍾 . October ended in Joy!!" she said.

See the post below:

Congrats flow for Nana Ama Royale

Many people, including her beauty pageant colleagues and fans, have flooded her comment section following her announcement. They congratulated her and expressed their readiness to attend her wedding, which they are expecting soon.

her_ladyship_adasi said:

"Congratulations my love 💓 😍 and someone bring me my gele 👏👏👏."

miss.amoani said:

"Big congratulations mama🤩🤩 We are ready ankasa!! Kaish 💖💖💖."

abenadapaah_ said:

"Happily ever after ❤️❤️, we want to see this."

iamabena1 said:

"Congratulations mamaaaaaa October indeed ended in joy😍😍😍."

iam_wunie_official said:

"Congratulations queen 😍may yours be amongst the best 😍😍."

bacteve_wellness said:

"Congrats mama… Best of life to you and your partner 🙏🙏 very happy for you."

dzifa_official said:

"Baba God please am I a spoon cuz eii 😂😂😂😂."

2010 GMB winner slays in chic hairstyles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ama Royale donning chic and elegant hairstyles for a photoshoot.

Her gorgeous looks got former GMB participants and other admirers leaving comments on her Instagram post.

