President Mahama Oozes Style in Denim and FTY Sneakers in New Viral Video
President John Dramani Mahama reiterated that he is one of Ghana's most stylish presidents ever.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) member showcased his fashion sense to a global audience by supporting a made-in-Ghana brand.
President Mahama rocks FTY sneakers
Ghana's current president, John Dramani Mahama, has won the admiration of fashion lovers with his latest look.
The respected African politician sparked online conversations after a photo of him in a denim-on-denim outfit circulated online.
President Mahama completed his look with customised Free The Youth sneakers, reinforcing his long-standing support for the creative industry.
Many fashion enthusiasts have rated the 67-year-old's style as an absolute show-stopper, especially with his stylish sunglasses featured in the viral photoshoot.
The Facebook photos of President John Dramani Mahama rocking his FTY sneakers are below:
President Mahama meets founders of FTY sneakers
President Mahama chalked up many successes during his first term after winning the 2024 presidential election with a significant margin over Dr Bawumia.
He recently welcomed the founders of the Free The Youth brand to his home for a brief conversation.
The creative minds behind the brand, Jonathan Coffie, Winfred Mensah, Richard Ormano, and Kelly Foli were visibly excited as they presented President Mahama with a custom pair of Free The Youth sneakers and a matching jersey.
The brand has gained global recognition through hard work, strategic marketing, and bold, original designs.
The Facebook photos of President John Dramani Mahama and the founders of FTY sneakers are below:
Reactions as President Mahama rocks FTY sneakers
