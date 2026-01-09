A rare video of President John Dramani Mahama and Piesie Esther's rare performance at an event has gone viral

The 2024 National Democratic Congress presidential candidate sang the song word for word in a viral video on Instagram

The trending video has evoked joy online as President John Dramani Mahama captivated the audience at the event

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again shown his support for Ghana’s creative industry, even after the 2025 Detty December celebrations.

In a viral video, the statesman displayed his vocal skills, winning the admiration of many Ghanaians.

President John Dramani Mahama sings with Piesie Esther perform Soma Ogya at an event. Photo credit: @piesiesther.

Mahama performs 'Soma Ogya' with Piesie Esther

President John Dramani Mahama and other dignitaries attended a special presentation and the annual WASSA dinner ceremony at the National Police Headquarters.

In a heartwarming moment, the former president joined gospel musician Piesie Esther on stage to perform her evergreen hit song Soma Ogya.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed the former president singing along word-for-word, confirming his genuine support for Ghanaian musicians and the entertainment industry.

Piesie Esther mesmerises after duet with Mahama

Gospel star Piesie Esther expressed her gratitude to President Mahama for acknowledging her contribution to Ghana’s gospel music industry.

She also thanked the event organisers for giving her the opportunity to perform. For the occasion, the style influencer dazzled in a sleeveless gold dress, a burgundy frontal lace hairstyle, and heavy makeup to complete her elegant look.

Piesie Esther flaunts her mansion

Piesie Esther has joined the list of affluent Ghanaian musicians after a video of her luxurious home went viral. The gospel singer beamed with pride as she posed inside her stylish mansion, which features sophisticated interior decor.

Her living room includes a custom glass-panelled cabinet displaying her numerous awards, a high-end brown leather couch, and a ceiling with ambient yellow and orange lighting. She also installed a 65-inch TV mounted on a white marble wall, with a decorative cactus plant placed beneath it.

Who is Piesie Esther?

Ghanaian gospel singer Piesie Esther is well-known for her stirring worship songs, strong voice, and profound spirituality.

Piesie Esther's inspirational songs, which have a deep impact on Christians in Ghana and abroad, helped her gain notoriety. She is a committed preacher who utilises song to promote faith, hope, and tenacity; she is more than just a singer.

Piesie Esther looks breathtaking in stylish gowns for her first photoshoot in 2026. Photo credit: @piesieesther.

Her songs are approachable and inspiring since they frequently feature personal testimonies, thankfulness, and dependence on God. Piesie Esther is respected for her modesty, dependability, and dedication to using music to share the gospel and change lives both on and off stage.

Piesie Esther speaks about living abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Piesie Esther advising Ghanaians with stable jobs and incomes to remain in Ghana rather than relocate abroad.

She shared her personal experience, highlighting the difficult living conditions many Ghanaians face overseas and urging others to find comfort and opportunity at home.

