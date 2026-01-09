An old photo of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has emerged online, showing the businessman's humble beginnings

RNAQ, who caught nationwide attention with his grand 40th birthday celebration in March 2025, posed with Funny Face and others

The photo shared online by the comic actor has sparked reactions from social media users

A photo of businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, also known as RNAQ, has emerged on social media, showing him before his wealth and prominence.

The image was first shared by comedian Funny Face on his Instagram account on Friday, January 9, 2025.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye is one of Ghana's richest businessmen at the moment. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @realfunnyface

It showed Funny Face and Quaye, the President of RNAQ Holdings, the parent company of Quick Angels and Bills Microfinance, with two others.

The four young men posed together outdoors at night, in what appeared to be a casual, friendly setting, standing close for the camera.

Standing in the middle with Funny Face, RNAQ wore a red and white striped sleeveless (singlet) top, and gestured the two-finger sign with the comedian's hand around his neck.

All four individuals smiled and appeared to be in good spirits, suggesting this was captured during a social gathering or friendly meet-up.

Sharing the photo, Funny Face expressed gratitude to the Almighty, saying:

"To GOD be the Glory 🙏❤️🫶."

See Funny Face's Instagram post below:

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's wealth and fame

It is not known when the photo of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye was taken, but it comes at a time when the businessman has established himself as one of Ghana's richest men.

Aside from establishing many companies and having shares in others over the years, Quaye caught national attention with his wealth in 2025 when he celebrated his 40th birthday.

The grand birthday party brought together prominent personalities in Ghana, and had performances from Stonebwoy, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, and many other artistes.

Ahead of the main celebration, Richard Quaye acquired a brand new Bugatti Chiron and a private jet as birthday gifts.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye owns numerous luxurious cars and a Gulfstream jet. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye

So lavish was his birthday celebration that it triggered a probe by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) into his assets. The show of wealth also triggered rumours about Quaye's source of wealth.

In an interview with Bola Ray, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye detailed parts of his hustle before his breakthrough, indicating that everything about his was legitimate.

He noted that he used to be a kitchen porter who could wash 5,000 dishes while in the UK.

Watch the Instagram video of RNAQ's interview below:

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye later, through his RNAQ Foundation, launched his food bank initiative, to offer free meals to Ghanaians in need. The initiative, which began in five locations, Teshie, Ashaiman, Madina, Odorkor, and Kasoa, has been expanded to other places, including Asafo, Kumasi.

Reactions to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's old photo

The throwback photo of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has sparked reactions online. YEN.com.gh compiled a few below.

i_am.msp said:

"RNAQ be that?"

Ebenezer Nyanor said:

"No be RNAQ or my eyes"

Ship Malone said"

"Mr Richard Nii Armah, he Taya be4 Oooo."

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye buys $420k Ferrari Purosangue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Richard Nii-Armah Quaye had added a red Ferrari Purosangue, estimated to cost around $420,000, to his ever-growing fleet of plush cars.

A video which went viral online showed the Ferrari and other cars being moved after clearing at the port. He had initially posted the Ferrari asking if he should get it for Christmas.

