List of all technical schools in Ghana: locations and courses

Technical schools in Ghana offer education focused on research and vocational training. Trainees normally join these institutions after completing secondary-level education. Some senior high schools also offer technical education. Normally, trainees pursuing technical education prepare for careers based on practical applications.

There are over a hundred technical schools in Ghana in 2023. They are located in various parts of the country and offer different programmes. Trainees apply for admission into their courses of interest and are only admitted if they meet the minimum requirements.

Technical schools in Ghana in 2023

Higher education institutions in Ghana include vocational and technical colleges and universities. Below is a list of technical education institutions in the country and their locations. Note that each school has a list of programmes offered and entry requirements.

Category A technical schools in Ghana in 2023

Category A technical schools are arguably the best technical schools in Ghana. They are 18 in total, and they are distributed across various regions.

InstitutionLocation/ RegionGenderAccommodation
Accra Technical Training CentreGreater AccraMixedDay
Ada Technical InstituteGreater AccraMixedDay/Boarding
Akwatia Technical InstituteEasternMixedDay/Boarding
Anlo Technical InstituteVoltaMixedDay/Boarding
Asuansi Technical Institute CentralMixedDay/Boarding
Bawku Technical InstituteUpper EastMixedDay/Boarding
Bolga Technical Institute Upper EastMixedDay/Boarding
Dabokpa Vocational and Technical Institute NorthernMixedDay/Boarding
Kikam Technical Institute WesternMixedDay/Boarding
Koforidua Technical Institute EasternMixedDay/Boarding
Kpando Technical Institute VoltaMixedDay/Boarding
Kumasi Technical Institute AshantiMixedDay/Boarding
Nkoranza Technical Institute Bono EastMixedDay/Boarding
St. Paul’s Technical Institute EasternMixedDay/Boarding
Takoradi Technical Institute WesternMixedDay
Tema Technical Institute Greater AccraMixedDay
Wa Technical Institute Upper WestMixedDay/Boarding

Category B technical schools in Ghana

There are 12 category B technical schools in Ghana, as listed in the table below.

InstitutionLocation/ Region Gender Accommodation
Abetifi Technical Institute EasternMixedDay/Boarding
Amankwakrom Fisheries and Agricultural Technical InstituteEasternMixedDay/Boarding
Comboni Technical Vocational InstituteVoltaMixedDay/Boarding
Don Bosco Vocational and Technical InstituteBonoMixedDay
Enyan-Abaasa Technical InstituteCentralMixedDay/Boarding
Have Technical InstituteVoltaMixedDay/Boarding
Krobea Asante Vocational and Technical InstituteAshantiMixedDay/Boarding
Sacred Heart Technical InstituteGreater AccraMixedDay
St. Basilides Vocational and Technical InstituteUpper WestMixedDay/Boarding
St. Joseph’s Technical InstituteNorthernMixedDay/Boarding
St. Joseph’s Technical InstituteEasternMixedDay/Boarding
Sunyani Methodist Technical InstituteBonoMixedDay/Boarding

Category C technical schools in Ghana in 2023

Did you know Ghana has over 150 Category C institutions spread across various regions? Know more about them today.

Ahafo

The Ahafo region was created not long ago, ad its capital is Goaso. It includes Tano North and South, Asutifi North and South, and Asunafo North and South.

Technology Solution Centre, GoasoMixed Day/Boarding
Fawohoyeden YLSTIMixed Day/Boarding
Gyedu ICCESMixedDay
Yamfo Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, BechemMixedDay/Boarding

Ashanti region

The Ashanti Region is located in the southern part of the country and is the third-largest administrative region.

Agona CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Methodist Technical InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
St. Michael Vocational and Technical InstituteMixedDay
Hemang Buoho Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, KonongoMixedDay/Boarding
Asankare YLSTIMixedDay/Boarding
Institute of Business Studies-KumasiMixedDay/Boarding
Nerebehi ICCESMixedDay
Twedie ICCESMixedDay
Bekwai CDVTIMixedDay
Technology Solution Centre, BekwaiMixedDay/Boarding
Amoafo Vocational/ Technical Institute – BekwaiMixedDay
Konkoma ICCESMixedDay
Tetrefu ICCESMixedDay
Kwamo CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Baworo ICCESMixedDay
OICG Kumasi CentreMixedDay
Kumasi Vocational Training Institute-KumasiMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Center, MampongMixedDay
Amoawi ICCESMixedDay/Boarding
Kumawuman Institute of Skills TrainingMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, Sekyere KumawuMixedDay/Boarding

Bono

Sunyani is Bono's capital. The region was carved out of the former Brong Ahafo region.

Technology Solution Centre, Dormaa AhenkroMixedDay/Boarding
Dormaa Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, DroboMixedDay/Boarding
Our Lady Fatima Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Sunyani CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
GRATIS Foundation- Bono RegionMixedDay/Boarding
Social Welfare Vocational/ Rehabilitation Training CentreMixedDay/Boarding
Nsoatre CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Bechem CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding

Bono East

The Bono East Region is a new region carved out of the then Brong Ahafo Region. Its capital is Techiman, and it covers a land area of 22,952 square kilometres.

Kintampo CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, TechimanMixedDay/Boarding

Central

The Central Region was the former administrative centre of the Gold Coast. It is renowned for its elite higher education institutions and an economy based on an abundance of industrial minerals.

National Vocational Training Centre – Agona – SwedruMixedDay/Boarding
Ajumako Afranse YLSTIMixedDay/Boarding
Career Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Center, Assin EdubiaseMixedDay/Boarding
Assin Foso Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, Awutu SenyaMixedDay/Boarding
GRATIS Foundation- Central RegionMixedDay/Boarding
Social Welfare Girls Vocational Training CentreGirlsDay/Boarding
Winneba Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Panfokrom CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Gomoa Adaa Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Mankoadzi ICCESMixedDay
Kingstech ICCESMixedDay
Technology Solution Centre, ElminaMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Center, MankesimMixedDay/Boarding
Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Institute, BiriwaMixedDay/Boarding

Eastern

Did you know the languages widely spoken in the Eastern Region of Ghana are Twi, Krobo, and Anum? This region is home to over ten technical institutions, as listed in the table below.

J.G. Knol Vocational InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
St. Mary’s Vocational/ Technical InstituteGirlsDay/Boarding
Akrofufu ICCESMixedDay
Anum Presbyterian Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Kibi CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Takrowase YLSTIMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, DonkorkromMixedDay/Boarding
Abetifi Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Kpong CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
GRATIS Foundation- Eastern RegionMixedDay/Boarding
Social Welfare Vocational Training Centre – KoforiduaMixedDay/Boarding
Abiriw ICCESMixedDay
Technology Solution Centre, SuhumMixedDay/Boarding
Suhum CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
St. Mary’s Vocational Training Institute – EasternMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, AsamankeseMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, SomanyaMixedDay/Boarding
Social Welfare Vocational Training CentreMixedDay/Boarding

Greater Accra

There are almost 20 technical schools in Accra (Greater Accra). The Greater Accra Region has the smallest area of Ghana's 16 administrative regions, and below is a list of its technical institutes.

Teshie Technical InstituteMixedDay
Ashiaman Vocational/ Technical InstituteMixedDay
New Century Career Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
OICG Accra CentreMixedDay
Pilot Training Institute-KokomlemleMixedDay
Kanda Career Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Growth ICCESMixedDay
Ngleshie Amanfro ICCESMixedDay
Madina CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Afienya YLSTIMixedDay/Boarding
Prampram CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
South Labone Girls Vocational Training Centre, Osu, AccraGirlsDay/Boarding
Agomeda ICCESMixedDay
Dodowa ICCESMixedDay
Tema Industrial MissionMixedDay/Boarding
GRATIS Foundation- Gt Accra RegionMixedDay/Boarding
Construction Machinery Mechanic Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding

North East

The North East region is located in the north of the country. It was created in December 2018 after a referendum was voted upon to break it off from the Northern region. It has two institutions.

Walewale Vocational/ Technical InstituteMixedDay
Nalerigu YLSTIMixedDay/Boarding

Northern

The Northern region is one of the driest regions in Ghana because of its proximity to the Sahara Desert and the Sahel region. Its technical schools are listed below.

Kofi Annan Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Tamale CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
GRATIS Foundation- Northern RegionMixedDay/Boarding
Tamale Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
St. Mary’s Vocational Training InstituteGirlsDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, SaveluguMixedDay/Boarding
Zugu Dabogni CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Tamale Technical InstituteMixedDay/Boarding

Oti

The Oti region is one of the newly created regions of the country in December 2018. The region was carved out of the northern part of the Volta Region.

Fr. Dogli Memorial Vocational/ Technical InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Kete Krachi CDVTIMixedDay
St Theresa’s Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay
Technology Solution Centre, KrachiMixedDay/Boarding

Savannah

The Savannah region is one of the newest regions of Ghana and the largest region in the country.

Buipe Vocational/ Technical InstituteMixedDay
Technology Solution Centre, BoleMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, SalagaMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, DamangoMixedDay/Boarding

Upper East

The Upper East region is bordered by Burkina Faso to the North and the Republic of Togo to the East. The total land area is about 8,842 square kilometres.

St. Bernadettes Vocational/ Technical InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Bawku Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Kusanaba Vocational InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Bolga CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
GRATIS Foundation- Upper East RegionMixedDay/Boarding
Bongo CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Sandema YLSTIMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, GaruMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, NavrongoMixedDay/Boarding
Navrongo CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Namalteng Integrated Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding

Upper West

The Upper West region of Ghana covers a geographical area of approximately 18,478 square kilometres. Its technical schools are listed below.

St. John’s Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Issa YLSTIMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, NadowliMixedDay/Boarding
St Anne’s Vocational Training InstituteGirlsDay/Boarding
St. Clare’s Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
GRATIS Foundation- Upper West RegionMixedDay/Boarding
Wa CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding

Volta

Volta Region is one of Ghana‘s sixteen administrative regions. Ho is its designated capital.

St. Daniel Comboni Vocational/ Technical InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
C.Y.O. Vocational/ Technical InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
E.P. Vocational/ Technical InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Volta Technical InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Amedzofe Technical InstituteMixedDay
Avenorpeme YLSTIMixedDay/Boarding
Ave-AfiadenyingbaMixedDay
Technology Solution Centre, AdidomeMixedDay/Boarding
Ho CDTVIMixedDay/Boarding
GRATIS Foundation- Volta RegionMixedDay/Boarding
Social Welfare Vocational Training CentreMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, HohoeMixedDay/Boarding
Caring Sisters Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Atorkor Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Adidome Farm InstituteMixedDay
Toh-Kpalime Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding

Western

The Western region is located in south Ghana. It spreads from the Ivory Coast in the west to the Central region in the east. Below are the technical schools in the region.

Technology Solution Centre, AsankragwaMixedDay/Boarding
Nzema Maale YLSTIMixedDay/Boarding
Takoradi CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Charlotte Dolphyne Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Technology Solution Centre, Half AssiniMixedDay/Boarding
Axim CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding
Takoradi Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
OICG Sek-Takoradi CentreMixedDay
GRATIS Foundation-Western RegionMixedDay/Boarding
Social Welfare Vocational /Rehabilitation Training CentreMixedDay/Boarding
Shama ICCESMixedDay
Manso-Amenfi Vocational Training InstituteMixedDay/Boarding
Tarkwa CDVTIMixedDay/Boarding

What are technical schools in Ghana?

Technical schools are post-secondary institutions that provide practical, specialised training in a specific trade or profession.

What are the technical courses in SHS in Ghana?

The technical courses offered in senior high schools include General Science, General Arts, Technical Studies, Agriculture, Business, Visual Arts, and Home Economics.

What are the programmes in technical schools?

Technical schools in the country offer specialised education in the fields of business, finance, hospitality, tourism, construction, engineering, visual arts, information technology, and community work.

You should check out various technical schools in Ghana and their courses before applying because not all offer your programme of interest.

Which school is the best technical in Ghana?

In Ghana, Category A technical institutes are arguably the best.

Technical schools in Ghana are dedicated to the advancement of employable skills for the youth. They offer multiple programmes in various fields.

Yen.com.gh recently published the top 10 best private Senior High Schools in Ghana and their locations. Sending your child to the best school in Ghana should be a top priority for you as a parent.

A good education has a positive impact on their academic abilities. Determining the best private senior high school can be daunting, but we are here for you.

