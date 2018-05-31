List of all technical schools in Ghana: locations and courses
Technical schools in Ghana offer education focused on research and vocational training. Trainees normally join these institutions after completing secondary-level education. Some senior high schools also offer technical education. Normally, trainees pursuing technical education prepare for careers based on practical applications.
There are over a hundred technical schools in Ghana in 2023. They are located in various parts of the country and offer different programmes. Trainees apply for admission into their courses of interest and are only admitted if they meet the minimum requirements.
Technical schools in Ghana in 2023
Higher education institutions in Ghana include vocational and technical colleges and universities. Below is a list of technical education institutions in the country and their locations. Note that each school has a list of programmes offered and entry requirements.
Category A technical schools in Ghana in 2023
Category A technical schools are arguably the best technical schools in Ghana. They are 18 in total, and they are distributed across various regions.
|Institution
|Location/ Region
|Gender
|Accommodation
|Accra Technical Training Centre
|Greater Accra
|Mixed
|Day
|Ada Technical Institute
|Greater Accra
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Akwatia Technical Institute
|Eastern
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Anlo Technical Institute
|Volta
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Asuansi Technical Institute
|Central
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Bawku Technical Institute
|Upper East
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Bolga Technical Institute
|Upper East
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Accra Technical Training Centre
|Greater Accra
|Mixed
|Day
|Dabokpa Vocational and Technical Institute
|Northern
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Kikam Technical Institute
|Western
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Koforidua Technical Institute
|Eastern
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Kpando Technical Institute
|Volta
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Kumasi Technical Institute
|Ashanti
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Nkoranza Technical Institute
|Bono East
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|St. Paul’s Technical Institute
|Eastern
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Takoradi Technical Institute
|Western
|Mixed
|Day
|Tema Technical Institute
|Greater Accra
|Mixed
|Day
|Wa Technical Institute
|Upper West
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Category B technical schools in Ghana
There are 12 category B technical schools in Ghana, as listed in the table below.
|Institution
|Location/ Region
|Gender
|Accommodation
|Abetifi Technical Institute
|Eastern
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Amankwakrom Fisheries and Agricultural Technical Institute
|Eastern
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Comboni Technical Vocational Institute
|Volta
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Don Bosco Vocational and Technical Institute
|Bono
|Mixed
|Day
|Enyan-Abaasa Technical Institute
|Central
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Have Technical Institute
|Volta
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Krobea Asante Vocational and Technical Institute
|Ashanti
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Sacred Heart Technical Institute
|Greater Accra
|Mixed
|Day
|St. Basilides Vocational and Technical Institute
|Upper West
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|St. Joseph’s Technical Institute
|Northern
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|St. Joseph’s Technical Institute
|Eastern
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Sunyani Methodist Technical Institute
|Bono
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Category C technical schools in Ghana in 2023
Did you know Ghana has over 150 Category C institutions spread across various regions? Know more about them today.
Ahafo
The Ahafo region was created not long ago, ad its capital is Goaso. It includes Tano North and South, Asutifi North and South, and Asunafo North and South.
|Technology Solution Centre, Goaso
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Fawohoyeden YLSTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Gyedu ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Yamfo Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Bechem
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Ashanti region
The Ashanti Region is located in the southern part of the country and is the third-largest administrative region.
|Agona CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Methodist Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|St. Michael Vocational and Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day
|Hemang Buoho Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Konongo
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Asankare YLSTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Institute of Business Studies-Kumasi
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Nerebehi ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Twedie ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Bekwai CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day
|Technology Solution Centre, Bekwai
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Amoafo Vocational/ Technical Institute – Bekwai
|Mixed
|Day
|Konkoma ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Tetrefu ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Kwamo CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Baworo ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|OICG Kumasi Centre
|Mixed
|Day
|Kumasi Vocational Training Institute-Kumasi
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Center, Mampong
|Mixed
|Day
|Amoawi ICCES
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Kumawuman Institute of Skills Training
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Sekyere Kumawu
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Bono
Sunyani is Bono's capital. The region was carved out of the former Brong Ahafo region.
|Technology Solution Centre, Dormaa Ahenkro
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Dormaa Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Drobo
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Our Lady Fatima Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Sunyani CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|GRATIS Foundation- Bono Region
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Social Welfare Vocational/ Rehabilitation Training Centre
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Nsoatre CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Bechem CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Bono East
The Bono East Region is a new region carved out of the then Brong Ahafo Region. Its capital is Techiman, and it covers a land area of 22,952 square kilometres.
|Kintampo CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Techiman
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Central
The Central Region was the former administrative centre of the Gold Coast. It is renowned for its elite higher education institutions and an economy based on an abundance of industrial minerals.
|National Vocational Training Centre – Agona – Swedru
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Ajumako Afranse YLSTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Career Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Center, Assin Edubiase
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Assin Foso Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Awutu Senya
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|GRATIS Foundation- Central Region
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Social Welfare Girls Vocational Training Centre
|Girls
|Day/Boarding
|Winneba Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Panfokrom CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Gomoa Adaa Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Mankoadzi ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Kingstech ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Technology Solution Centre, Elmina
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Center, Mankesim
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Institute, Biriwa
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Eastern
Did you know the languages widely spoken in the Eastern Region of Ghana are Twi, Krobo, and Anum? This region is home to over ten technical institutions, as listed in the table below.
|J.G. Knol Vocational Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|St. Mary’s Vocational/ Technical Institute
|Girls
|Day/Boarding
|Akrofufu ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Anum Presbyterian Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Kibi CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Takrowase YLSTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Donkorkrom
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Abetifi Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Kpong CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|GRATIS Foundation- Eastern Region
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Social Welfare Vocational Training Centre – Koforidua
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Abiriw ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Technology Solution Centre, Suhum
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Suhum CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|St. Mary’s Vocational Training Institute – Eastern
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Asamankese
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Somanya
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Social Welfare Vocational Training Centre
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Greater Accra
There are almost 20 technical schools in Accra (Greater Accra). The Greater Accra Region has the smallest area of Ghana's 16 administrative regions, and below is a list of its technical institutes.
|Teshie Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day
|Ashiaman Vocational/ Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day
|New Century Career Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|OICG Accra Centre
|Mixed
|Day
|Pilot Training Institute-Kokomlemle
|Mixed
|Day
|Kanda Career Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Growth ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Ngleshie Amanfro ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Madina CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Afienya YLSTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Prampram CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|South Labone Girls Vocational Training Centre, Osu, Accra
|Girls
|Day/Boarding
|Agomeda ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Dodowa ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Tema Industrial Mission
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|GRATIS Foundation- Gt Accra Region
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Construction Machinery Mechanic Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
North East
The North East region is located in the north of the country. It was created in December 2018 after a referendum was voted upon to break it off from the Northern region. It has two institutions.
|Walewale Vocational/ Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day
|Nalerigu YLSTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Northern
The Northern region is one of the driest regions in Ghana because of its proximity to the Sahara Desert and the Sahel region. Its technical schools are listed below.
|Kofi Annan Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Tamale CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|GRATIS Foundation- Northern Region
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Tamale Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|St. Mary’s Vocational Training Institute
|Girls
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Savelugu
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Zugu Dabogni CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Tamale Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Oti
The Oti region is one of the newly created regions of the country in December 2018. The region was carved out of the northern part of the Volta Region.
|Fr. Dogli Memorial Vocational/ Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Kete Krachi CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day
|St Theresa’s Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day
|Technology Solution Centre, Krachi
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Savannah
The Savannah region is one of the newest regions of Ghana and the largest region in the country.
|Buipe Vocational/ Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day
|Technology Solution Centre, Bole
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Salaga
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Damango
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Upper East
The Upper East region is bordered by Burkina Faso to the North and the Republic of Togo to the East. The total land area is about 8,842 square kilometres.
|St. Bernadettes Vocational/ Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Bawku Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Kusanaba Vocational Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Bolga CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|GRATIS Foundation- Upper East Region
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Bongo CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Sandema YLSTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Garu
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Navrongo
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Navrongo CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Namalteng Integrated Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Upper West
The Upper West region of Ghana covers a geographical area of approximately 18,478 square kilometres. Its technical schools are listed below.
|St. John’s Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Issa YLSTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Nadowli
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|St Anne’s Vocational Training Institute
|Girls
|Day/Boarding
|St. Clare’s Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|GRATIS Foundation- Upper West Region
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Wa CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Volta
Volta Region is one of Ghana‘s sixteen administrative regions. Ho is its designated capital.
|St. Daniel Comboni Vocational/ Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|C.Y.O. Vocational/ Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|E.P. Vocational/ Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Volta Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Amedzofe Technical Institute
|Mixed
|Day
|Avenorpeme YLSTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Ave-Afiadenyingba
|Mixed
|Day
|Technology Solution Centre, Adidome
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Ho CDTVI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|GRATIS Foundation- Volta Region
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Social Welfare Vocational Training Centre
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Hohoe
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Caring Sisters Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Atorkor Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Adidome Farm Institute
|Mixed
|Day
|Toh-Kpalime Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
Western
The Western region is located in south Ghana. It spreads from the Ivory Coast in the west to the Central region in the east. Below are the technical schools in the region.
|Technology Solution Centre, Asankragwa
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Nzema Maale YLSTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Takoradi CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Charlotte Dolphyne Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Technology Solution Centre, Half Assini
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Axim CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Takoradi Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|OICG Sek-Takoradi Centre
|Mixed
|Day
|GRATIS Foundation-Western Region
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Social Welfare Vocational /Rehabilitation Training Centre
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Shama ICCES
|Mixed
|Day
|Manso-Amenfi Vocational Training Institute
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
|Tarkwa CDVTI
|Mixed
|Day/Boarding
What are technical schools in Ghana?
Technical schools are post-secondary institutions that provide practical, specialised training in a specific trade or profession.
What are the technical courses in SHS in Ghana?
The technical courses offered in senior high schools include General Science, General Arts, Technical Studies, Agriculture, Business, Visual Arts, and Home Economics.
What are the programmes in technical schools?
Technical schools in the country offer specialised education in the fields of business, finance, hospitality, tourism, construction, engineering, visual arts, information technology, and community work.
You should check out various technical schools in Ghana and their courses before applying because not all offer your programme of interest.
Which school is the best technical in Ghana?
In Ghana, Category A technical institutes are arguably the best.
Technical schools in Ghana are dedicated to the advancement of employable skills for the youth. They offer multiple programmes in various fields.
