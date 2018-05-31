List of all technical schools in Ghana: locations and courses

Technical schools in Ghana offer education focused on research and vocational training. Trainees normally join these institutions after completing secondary-level education. Some senior high schools also offer technical education. Normally, trainees pursuing technical education prepare for careers based on practical applications.

Technical schools in Ghana. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera

There are over a hundred technical schools in Ghana in 2023. They are located in various parts of the country and offer different programmes. Trainees apply for admission into their courses of interest and are only admitted if they meet the minimum requirements.

Technical schools in Ghana in 2023

Higher education institutions in Ghana include vocational and technical colleges and universities. Below is a list of technical education institutions in the country and their locations. Note that each school has a list of programmes offered and entry requirements.

Category A technical schools in Ghana in 2023

Category A technical schools are arguably the best technical schools in Ghana. They are 18 in total, and they are distributed across various regions.

Institution Location/ Region Gender Accommodation Accra Technical Training Centre Greater Accra Mixed Day Ada Technical Institute Greater Accra Mixed Day/Boarding Akwatia Technical Institute Eastern Mixed Day/Boarding Anlo Technical Institute Volta Mixed Day/Boarding Asuansi Technical Institute Central Mixed Day/Boarding Bawku Technical Institute Upper East Mixed Day/Boarding Bolga Technical Institute Upper East Mixed Day/Boarding Accra Technical Training Centre Greater Accra Mixed Day Dabokpa Vocational and Technical Institute Northern Mixed Day/Boarding Kikam Technical Institute Western Mixed Day/Boarding Koforidua Technical Institute Eastern Mixed Day/Boarding Kpando Technical Institute Volta Mixed Day/Boarding Kumasi Technical Institute Ashanti Mixed Day/Boarding Nkoranza Technical Institute Bono East Mixed Day/Boarding St. Paul’s Technical Institute Eastern Mixed Day/Boarding Takoradi Technical Institute Western Mixed Day Tema Technical Institute Greater Accra Mixed Day Wa Technical Institute Upper West Mixed Day/Boarding

Category B technical schools in Ghana

There are 12 category B technical schools in Ghana, as listed in the table below.

Institution Location/ Region Gender Accommodation Abetifi Technical Institute Eastern Mixed Day/Boarding Amankwakrom Fisheries and Agricultural Technical Institute Eastern Mixed Day/Boarding Comboni Technical Vocational Institute Volta Mixed Day/Boarding Don Bosco Vocational and Technical Institute Bono Mixed Day Enyan-Abaasa Technical Institute Central Mixed Day/Boarding Have Technical Institute Volta Mixed Day/Boarding Krobea Asante Vocational and Technical Institute Ashanti Mixed Day/Boarding Sacred Heart Technical Institute Greater Accra Mixed Day St. Basilides Vocational and Technical Institute Upper West Mixed Day/Boarding St. Joseph’s Technical Institute Northern Mixed Day/Boarding St. Joseph’s Technical Institute Eastern Mixed Day/Boarding Sunyani Methodist Technical Institute Bono Mixed Day/Boarding

Category C technical schools in Ghana in 2023

Did you know Ghana has over 150 Category C institutions spread across various regions? Know more about them today.

Ahafo

The Ahafo region was created not long ago, ad its capital is Goaso. It includes Tano North and South, Asutifi North and South, and Asunafo North and South.

Technology Solution Centre, Goaso Mixed Day/Boarding Fawohoyeden YLSTI Mixed Day/Boarding Gyedu ICCES Mixed Day Yamfo Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Bechem Mixed Day/Boarding

Ashanti region

The Ashanti Region is located in the southern part of the country and is the third-largest administrative region.

Agona CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Methodist Technical Institute Mixed Day/Boarding St. Michael Vocational and Technical Institute Mixed Day Hemang Buoho Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Konongo Mixed Day/Boarding Asankare YLSTI Mixed Day/Boarding Institute of Business Studies-Kumasi Mixed Day/Boarding Nerebehi ICCES Mixed Day Twedie ICCES Mixed Day Bekwai CDVTI Mixed Day Technology Solution Centre, Bekwai Mixed Day/Boarding Amoafo Vocational/ Technical Institute – Bekwai Mixed Day Konkoma ICCES Mixed Day Tetrefu ICCES Mixed Day Kwamo CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Baworo ICCES Mixed Day OICG Kumasi Centre Mixed Day Kumasi Vocational Training Institute-Kumasi Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Center, Mampong Mixed Day Amoawi ICCES Mixed Day/Boarding Kumawuman Institute of Skills Training Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Sekyere Kumawu Mixed Day/Boarding

Bono

Sunyani is Bono's capital. The region was carved out of the former Brong Ahafo region.

Technology Solution Centre, Dormaa Ahenkro Mixed Day/Boarding Dormaa Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Drobo Mixed Day/Boarding Our Lady Fatima Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Sunyani CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding GRATIS Foundation- Bono Region Mixed Day/Boarding Social Welfare Vocational/ Rehabilitation Training Centre Mixed Day/Boarding Nsoatre CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Bechem CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding

Bono East

The Bono East Region is a new region carved out of the then Brong Ahafo Region. Its capital is Techiman, and it covers a land area of 22,952 square kilometres.

Kintampo CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Techiman Mixed Day/Boarding

Central

The Central Region was the former administrative centre of the Gold Coast. It is renowned for its elite higher education institutions and an economy based on an abundance of industrial minerals.

National Vocational Training Centre – Agona – Swedru Mixed Day/Boarding Ajumako Afranse YLSTI Mixed Day/Boarding Career Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Center, Assin Edubiase Mixed Day/Boarding Assin Foso Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Awutu Senya Mixed Day/Boarding GRATIS Foundation- Central Region Mixed Day/Boarding Social Welfare Girls Vocational Training Centre Girls Day/Boarding Winneba Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Panfokrom CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Gomoa Adaa Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Mankoadzi ICCES Mixed Day Kingstech ICCES Mixed Day Technology Solution Centre, Elmina Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Center, Mankesim Mixed Day/Boarding Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Institute, Biriwa Mixed Day/Boarding

Eastern

Did you know the languages widely spoken in the Eastern Region of Ghana are Twi, Krobo, and Anum? This region is home to over ten technical institutions, as listed in the table below.

J.G. Knol Vocational Institute Mixed Day/Boarding St. Mary’s Vocational/ Technical Institute Girls Day/Boarding Akrofufu ICCES Mixed Day Anum Presbyterian Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Kibi CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Takrowase YLSTI Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Donkorkrom Mixed Day/Boarding Abetifi Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Kpong CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding GRATIS Foundation- Eastern Region Mixed Day/Boarding Social Welfare Vocational Training Centre – Koforidua Mixed Day/Boarding Abiriw ICCES Mixed Day Technology Solution Centre, Suhum Mixed Day/Boarding Suhum CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding St. Mary’s Vocational Training Institute – Eastern Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Asamankese Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Somanya Mixed Day/Boarding Social Welfare Vocational Training Centre Mixed Day/Boarding

Greater Accra

There are almost 20 technical schools in Accra (Greater Accra). The Greater Accra Region has the smallest area of Ghana's 16 administrative regions, and below is a list of its technical institutes.

Teshie Technical Institute Mixed Day Ashiaman Vocational/ Technical Institute Mixed Day New Century Career Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding OICG Accra Centre Mixed Day Pilot Training Institute-Kokomlemle Mixed Day Kanda Career Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Growth ICCES Mixed Day Ngleshie Amanfro ICCES Mixed Day Madina CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Afienya YLSTI Mixed Day/Boarding Prampram CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding South Labone Girls Vocational Training Centre, Osu, Accra Girls Day/Boarding Agomeda ICCES Mixed Day Dodowa ICCES Mixed Day Tema Industrial Mission Mixed Day/Boarding GRATIS Foundation- Gt Accra Region Mixed Day/Boarding Construction Machinery Mechanic Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding

North East

The North East region is located in the north of the country. It was created in December 2018 after a referendum was voted upon to break it off from the Northern region. It has two institutions.

Walewale Vocational/ Technical Institute Mixed Day Nalerigu YLSTI Mixed Day/Boarding

Northern

The Northern region is one of the driest regions in Ghana because of its proximity to the Sahara Desert and the Sahel region. Its technical schools are listed below.

Kofi Annan Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Tamale CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding GRATIS Foundation- Northern Region Mixed Day/Boarding Tamale Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding St. Mary’s Vocational Training Institute Girls Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Savelugu Mixed Day/Boarding Zugu Dabogni CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Tamale Technical Institute Mixed Day/Boarding

Oti

The Oti region is one of the newly created regions of the country in December 2018. The region was carved out of the northern part of the Volta Region.

Fr. Dogli Memorial Vocational/ Technical Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Kete Krachi CDVTI Mixed Day St Theresa’s Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day Technology Solution Centre, Krachi Mixed Day/Boarding

Savannah

The Savannah region is one of the newest regions of Ghana and the largest region in the country.

Buipe Vocational/ Technical Institute Mixed Day Technology Solution Centre, Bole Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Salaga Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Damango Mixed Day/Boarding

Upper East

The Upper East region is bordered by Burkina Faso to the North and the Republic of Togo to the East. The total land area is about 8,842 square kilometres.

St. Bernadettes Vocational/ Technical Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Bawku Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Kusanaba Vocational Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Bolga CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding GRATIS Foundation- Upper East Region Mixed Day/Boarding Bongo CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Sandema YLSTI Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Garu Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Navrongo Mixed Day/Boarding Navrongo CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Namalteng Integrated Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding

Upper West

The Upper West region of Ghana covers a geographical area of approximately 18,478 square kilometres. Its technical schools are listed below.

St. John’s Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Issa YLSTI Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Nadowli Mixed Day/Boarding St Anne’s Vocational Training Institute Girls Day/Boarding St. Clare’s Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding GRATIS Foundation- Upper West Region Mixed Day/Boarding Wa CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding

Volta

Volta Region is one of Ghana‘s sixteen administrative regions. Ho is its designated capital.

St. Daniel Comboni Vocational/ Technical Institute Mixed Day/Boarding C.Y.O. Vocational/ Technical Institute Mixed Day/Boarding E.P. Vocational/ Technical Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Volta Technical Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Amedzofe Technical Institute Mixed Day Avenorpeme YLSTI Mixed Day/Boarding Ave-Afiadenyingba Mixed Day Technology Solution Centre, Adidome Mixed Day/Boarding Ho CDTVI Mixed Day/Boarding GRATIS Foundation- Volta Region Mixed Day/Boarding Social Welfare Vocational Training Centre Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Hohoe Mixed Day/Boarding Caring Sisters Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Atorkor Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Adidome Farm Institute Mixed Day Toh-Kpalime Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding

Western

The Western region is located in south Ghana. It spreads from the Ivory Coast in the west to the Central region in the east. Below are the technical schools in the region.

Technology Solution Centre, Asankragwa Mixed Day/Boarding Nzema Maale YLSTI Mixed Day/Boarding Takoradi CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Charlotte Dolphyne Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Technology Solution Centre, Half Assini Mixed Day/Boarding Axim CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding Takoradi Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding OICG Sek-Takoradi Centre Mixed Day GRATIS Foundation-Western Region Mixed Day/Boarding Social Welfare Vocational /Rehabilitation Training Centre Mixed Day/Boarding Shama ICCES Mixed Day Manso-Amenfi Vocational Training Institute Mixed Day/Boarding Tarkwa CDVTI Mixed Day/Boarding

What are technical schools in Ghana?

Technical schools are post-secondary institutions that provide practical, specialised training in a specific trade or profession.

What are the technical courses in SHS in Ghana?

The technical courses offered in senior high schools include General Science, General Arts, Technical Studies, Agriculture, Business, Visual Arts, and Home Economics.

What are the programmes in technical schools?

Technical schools in the country offer specialised education in the fields of business, finance, hospitality, tourism, construction, engineering, visual arts, information technology, and community work.

You should check out various technical schools in Ghana and their courses before applying because not all offer your programme of interest.

Which school is the best technical in Ghana?

In Ghana, Category A technical institutes are arguably the best.

Technical schools in Ghana are dedicated to the advancement of employable skills for the youth. They offer multiple programmes in various fields.

