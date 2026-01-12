Prophet Nigel Gaisie Sends Strong Warning to Okudzeto Ablakwa

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has issued a strong warning to Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

In a viral video, he warned Ablakwa to honour spiritual figures who supported his rise, citing their deep disappointment

Gaisie also criticised the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat for ignoring him, sparking mixed reactions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie has sent a strong warning to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Speaking in a video circulating on social media, the popular prophet cautioned the minister to remember his humble beginnings and honour the people who held him up spiritually.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie sends a strong warning to Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Photo credit: Prophetic Hill Chapel & Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He remarked:

"What we want to tell Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa is that they did not just get to where they are; some people held them up spiritually, and they should give courtesy to where courtesy is due. The prophets are not ordinary people."

It is unclear what Okudzeto Ablakwa did to incur the wrath of the Ghanaian prophet, although it looks like a lot has gone on between them.

Sounding deeply disappointed, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said, but for the respect he has for high-ranking officials like President John Mahama, he would have publicly taken on the Foreign Affairs Minister.

"Where they are, some people have been there before. I don’t want to say much else, or I’ll step on the toes of the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and the president. But they should understand that I'm a bold prophet. Even former President Akufo-Addo, I brought his government down," he said.

"I never thought the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would come to power, but I remain quiet for now because of Julius Debrah, a very fantastic man. I wish everybody could be like him. I wish everybody could be like President Mahama, but of course, everybody can't be like him. I wish everybody could be like [Education Minister] Haruna Iddrisu," he added.

Aside from the Foreign Affairs Minister, Nigel Gaisie also complained bitterly about the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, saying that he also stopped answering his calls.

Watch the TikTok video of the prophet sharing his frustration with Samuel Ablakwa and Alex Asafo-Agyei is below:

Gaisie’s warning to Minister Ablakwa sparks reactions

Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s warning to Okudzeto Ablakwa sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@k.Junior said

"Right now the prophecy be give and take?"

@Kobby GH also said:

"Why would you be calling all government appointees?"

@REKEM FARMS commented:

"Llet him speak his mind."

Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie says controversial televangelist Agradaa will be released from jail, according to his prophecies for 2026. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Nigel Gaisie shares prophecies for 2026

YEN.com.gh also reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had predicted Agradaa's release from prison in 2026 despite her ongoing legal battles.

The controversial televangelist is currently serving a 15-year sentence for defrauding victims with false spiritual promises and advertisements.

Speaking at his 31st December Watch Night service to round off 2025, Prophet Gaisie shared details of a vision of Agradaa's release.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh