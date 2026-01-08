A Ghanaian woman gave President John Dramani Mahama a poor rating for his first year in office from January 7, 2025, to January 7, 2026

The woman gave reasons for her score and called on President John Mahama to do better in the three years left for him to govern the country

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts with many disagreeing with the woman

A Ghanaian woman was asked to assess the governance of President John Dramani Mahama since he assumed office on January 7, 2024, and her response has caused social media frenzy.

The lady said she was not happy with President John Mahama's leadership for the first year in his second tenure as a leader.

Ghanaian woman scores President Mahama zero out of ten for his first year in government. Photo credit: @withAlvin_/X & @JDMahama/Facebook

In a video on X, the woman said she would score the Mahama-led administration zero out of ten. She gave reasons for the poor score.

"I will score him zero out of ten. What has he done since he assumed office? He has not done anything. What has he done to help our children?"

"We bought uniforms for our children, and we pay the electricity bill for our children in Senior High School (SHS). During ex-President Akufo-Addo's tenure, nobody paid money in SHS. I have a child in form 3, so I know what I'm talking about. His first-year performance is poor. Maybe he would now sit up and work to our satisfaction," she added.

President Mahama was inaugurated into office for his second tenure on January 7, 2025. To commemorate the 1st anniversary, the Mahama-led administration held a non-denominational thanksgiving service at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to woman's assessment of Mahama

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @withAlvin on X. Read them below:

@Sikas3mOliver7 said:

"If you like, give me 1000 koraa, we no care. What he has done in 1 year is better than NPP’s horrible 8 years with Nana and Bawumia, saman."

@GaruSarkCess wrote:

"She’s who she thinks she’s no matter what lol."

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

"This is facts."

@aanu004_ r said:

"They should let us think."

@jesse_legendary said:

"If she were bold enough to mention the school, I would’ve rated her opinion. If there were a school where students were paying prepaid, do you think we wouldn’t know by now? She is speaking with hatred and not as a Patriotic citizen."

@DeBarcaBoy wrote:

"This kind of citizens are greedy citizens, you should just know from how she talks. Selfish woman. When these same kids were in school and not getting food to eat, but the buffer stock in Ghana was corrupt and looting their own kids, did she see or not? Woy3 NPP ni nti de3."

@UpChelsWin said:

"The free Senior High School mome de3 Nana D try waa."

@yawoppo78016972 wrote:

"Bro, Ghanaians want everything for free o🤣🤣🤣 Kro bi nie."

@Michael03085809 said:

"She be NPP woman, partisan lifestyle go make you feel say you are on top."

Ghanaian ladies rate President Mahama's first 100 days in office. Photo credit: @JDMahama

