Popular Tanzanian singer Zuchu confirmed her breakup from Diamond Platnumz in an emotional statement on her Instagram Stories on July 12, 2026

The Sukari hitmaker said she chose to prioritise her personal wellbeing after six years in one of East Africa's most high-profile celebrity relationships

The announcement arrived hours after Diamond's close friend claimed Zuchu was pregnant, though she did not address the rumours in her statement

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Tanzanian singer Zuchu, born Zuhura Othman Soud, has confirmed the end of her six-year relationship with fellow music star Diamond Platnumz, real name Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, in a heartfelt message posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Tanzanian singer Zuchu announces her split from her partner Diamond Platnumz after six years together, amid pregnancy rumours. Image credit: Zuchu

Source: Facebook

The Sukari hitmaker did not hold back in her announcement, describing the decision as one she made with a heavy heart but with her own well-being firmly in mind.

"I announce this with a heavy heart. After six years of being together, I have finally decided to choose myself," Zuchu wrote.

She added that healing, her health, and her music career are now her primary focus, while also wishing Diamond Platnumz and his family well and expressing that she harbours no bitterness towards them.

She closed the statement with the Islamic phrase 'Hasbunallahu wani'mal Wakeel', a declaration of placing her trust in God during what she described as a difficult time.

Zuchu pregnancy rumours swirl around announcement

The timing of Zuchu's post raised eyebrows across social media.

Her statement came just hours after Baba Levo, a Tanzanian Member of Parliament and close associate of Diamond Platnumz, publicly claimed the singer was pregnant.

Zuchu chose not to acknowledge the speculation, keeping her message focused exclusively on the relationship's end.

Diamond Platnumz had not publicly responded to his ex's message at the time of writing, and Zuchu herself offered no specific explanation for what led to the split.

Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz's relationship

Over the years, the pair became a fixture in East African entertainment headlines.

Their relationship played out largely in public, with fans tracking their every move, from joint red carpet appearances and social media exchanges to shared musical releases.

Breakup rumours had surfaced on multiple occasions before, only for the two to reunite, which led some followers to remain sceptical about whether this separation would stick.

The news spread rapidly online, drawing thousands of reactions from supporters who expressed sadness but widely praised Zuchu for prioritising her peace.

The Instagram post announcing Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz's breakup is below:

Reactions to Zuchu's and Platnumz's breakup announcement

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Zuchu announced her separation from her partner.

@meisha1423 wrote:

"Zuchu thought she was above the game, or she could tolerate his behaviour..The only person Diamond loves is himself and his family, including his kids…"

@tonniempole said:

"Why is she announcing? Is that a public matter?"

@kiki.g.kinyua commented:

"They will be back together tomorrow 😒"

@a.u.r.e.l.i.a.h_m.e.r.v.e_ added:

"Don't try to change a man, change the man. 🙃"

Zari Hassan announces divorce from partner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that the popular Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan had announced her separation from her partner, Shakib Cham Lutaaya.

The news marked the end of a five-year relationship, prompting reactions from fans and the public, as many sought to understand the reasons behind the split.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh