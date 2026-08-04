A resurfaced video shows the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka making a striking claim about Obuasi

The clip, shared by Ask Gh Media, has drawn over 33,000 views since it was posted on Tuesday afternoon

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning the claim and others defending him

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A resurfaced video of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has emerged online, showing him making a striking claim about a river he says he created in Obuasi.

A resurfaced video shows the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka making a striking claim about Obuasi during an old interview. Image credit: Ask Media.

Source: Twitter

Apostle Kantanka, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and Kantanka Automobile, died on September 11, 2025, at the age of 113.

He was widely celebrated in Ghana as an inventor, philanthropist, and industrialist, earning the nickname "the African Star" for his push toward local manufacturing and self-reliance.

Since his death, his family has been locked in a public dispute over his funeral, succession, and legacy, a saga that has repeatedly brought old footage of him back into circulation.

Kantanka claims he created a river and fish

The clip was shared by Ask Gh Media, a verified page on X, on August 4, 2026, at 1:52 PM, and has since drawn 33,600 views.

The 44-second video shows Apostle Kantanka seated in a green armchair, with a branding overlay for Abenkan 93.3 FM visible in the corner of the footage. In the clip, Apostle Kantanka can be heard making the claim during the old interview. He said:

"I created a river and created fish in it at Obuasi. When you go there and start singing with my name, the fish will follow you."

Under the post, Ask Gh Media explained the context of the clip, writing:

"A resurfaced video of Apostle Emeritus Professor Kwadwo Safo Kantanka shows him claiming in an interview that he created a river and the fish in it at Obuasi, adding that the fish would follow anyone who sang using his name."

The X video of Apostle Kantanka's claim can be seen below.

Ghanaians react to the resurfaced video

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians questioning the claim while others defended his legacy.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

O'nas Foods wrote:

"This man. Sometimes the things he say some be toli"

Master Eddie said:

"He created River and fish and died.....what???????"

Cheddah Jay indicated:

"Herh I've come see that most Ghanaians are hypocrites. Instead of us to praise him and appreciate the good work that he had done we are here calling him names. With this mentality we will never improve as a nation."

Kantanka's Ghana-made Trotro trends online

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kantanka's new Ghana-made Trotro is gaining attention as another local option for Ghana's transport business.

The Nkunim comes in different versions, including passenger and cargo models built for different users. Its modern interior, turbo diesel engine, and reported price have sparked conversations online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh