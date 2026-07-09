Peggy Ovire confirmed the end of her marriage to Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard via her Instagram story

The actress shared a celebratory message saying, 'Thank you, Jesus. It is done,' with colleague Angela Eguavoen hailing her as free

Ovire had previously accused Frederick Leonard of initiating the divorce but failing to appear in court, vowing to arrive at the next hearing with receipts

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Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has officially confirmed that her marriage to fellow actor Frederick Leonard is over.

Her announcement, which came with a pointed message on her Instagram Stories, has ended weeks of public speculation.

Peggy Ovire Confirms Divorce From Frederick Leonard, Says 'It Is Done'

Source: Facebook

Rather than marking the moment with sadness, Ovire appeared jubilant. She framed the finalisation of her divorce as a moment of liberation, writing: "Thank you, Jesus. It is done."

Her colleague Angela Eguavoen amplified the mood with a repost celebrating the news, with Angela's message reading: "My queen is free!! Hallelujah."

Peggy Ovire's accusations against Frederick Leonard

The confirmation comes after a turbulent few weeks in which Ovire had been openly airing grievances about how the divorce proceedings were unfolding.

She alleged that it was Leonard who first sought the divorce, yet he reportedly failed to show up to court, sending his lawyers in his place instead.

She insisted he had to be physically present at the next scheduled hearing on June 23 and made clear she would be arriving with what she called "receipts."

Ovire also waded into controversy when she reacted to a viral video showing Leonard holding hands with an unidentified woman at Funnybone's comedy event.

She alleged the woman is married with four children, and described her ex-husband as someone with a pattern of pursuing other men's wives.

She added that when she initially raised the issue publicly, Leonard turned to blogs to deny her claims until he saw the contents of her petition.

Frederick Leonard divorce drama goes public

The couple, who had been considered one of Nollywood's more high-profile pairings, saw their marriage unravel in a very public fashion.

Ovire did not attempt to keep the messy details out of the spotlight, and her latest posts suggest she is now firmly looking ahead.

Her closing note expressed hope that Leonard and the woman seen in the viral video could be together once the divorce was fully concluded.

With the confirmation now public, Ovire appears ready to move forward.

See the screenshots of Peggy Ovire's post as reshared on Instagram below:

Source: YEN.com.gh