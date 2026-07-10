Sadia Sanusi, the late Ghanaian fashion designer and founder of the Sadia Sanusi fashion brand, was laid to rest on Friday, July 10, 2026

The 33-year-old passed away on June 14, 2026, days before her Kente Artistry masterclass, sending shockwaves through Ghana's fashion industry

A video of the funeral procession arriving at the venue has gone viral on social media, drawing an outpouring of tributes from fans and followers

Sadia Sanusi, the beloved Ghanaian fashion designer and founder of the Sadia Sanusi fashion brand, was laid to rest on Friday, July 10, 2026, as family, friends, and admirers gathered to bid her a final farewell.

Heartbreaking scenes as the late Ghanaian fashion designer Sadia Sanusi goes home in an emotional farewell on July 10, 2026. Image credit: Sadia Sanisi

Source: Instagram

The 33-year-old's passing on Sunday, June 14, 2026, sent a wave of grief through Ghana's creative and fashion communities.

Sadia Sanusi's death came just days before she was set to host a Kente Artistry masterclass, an event she had planned to nurture emerging talent in the industry — making the loss feel all the more bitter for those who had been looking forward to learning from her.

Sadia Sanusi's funeral procession captured on video

Footage shared on social media by Dadzie TV shows a vehicle procession pulling into what appears to be the funeral venue.

The clip captures a dark luxury vehicle moving through a parking area towards a large white tent adorned with banners bearing black-and-white portrait images.

Mourners dressed in dark attire are visibly broken, reflecting the solemnity of the occasion.

Watch Sadia Sanusi's funeral procession video that has moved thousands of Ghanaians below.

Tributes pour in for Sadia Sanusi

The clip spread quickly online, drawing heartfelt messages from those who admired her work and her vision for Ghana's fashion scene.

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"Gone too soon. May her final journey be peaceful, and may her loved ones find strength and comfort during this difficult time."

@Emily said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and everyone whose lives she touched."

@Your Girl Abena wrote:

"What's happening these days, God have mercy on us, especially we the youth 😩😩this is so heartbreaking 💔. Rest well, my champ."

@Prince Wealth Selikhem said:

"My biggest fear is my parents burying me; no parents deserve this. 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺. May her kind soul rest in the bossom of God."

@JuJuLIB2020🇱🇷 commented:

"Another stranger, that death hurt me. Rest well, Beautiful. Your talent/gift will never be forgotten. 💔😭🙏🏾💐"

@MrrCyril_autos added:

"A life may end, but a legacy of creativity and impact lives on. Rest peacefully, Sadia Sanusi. 🌿"

Sadia Sanusi's one-week observation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the one-week celebration of late Ghanaian fashion designer Sadia Sanusi, scheduled for June 24, 2026.

This event served as a poignant reminder of her significant contributions to the fashion industry and the legacy she leaves behind.

Her innovative designs, particularly her mastery of Kente, have inspired countless individuals and will be commemorated during the celebration of her life and career.

Source: YEN.com.gh