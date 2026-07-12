Brazilian influencer Kauana Bilhar died on July 7, 2026, after falling from the balcony of her 27th-floor Dubai apartment, where she had lived for two years

Dubai authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death as her mother, Darla Bilhar, travelled to the UAE to support the process and arrange repatriation

Darla later shared an emotional video defending her daughter's memory against online rumours, urging people to treat the case with dignity and compassion

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Brazilian social media influencer Kauana Bilhar has died at 26 after falling from the balcony of her apartment on the 27th floor of a residential building in Dubai. The fatal incident took place on Tuesday, July 7, according to Brazilian media outlet G1.

Bilhar had been based in the United Arab Emirates for two years at the time of her death. Her uncle told G1 that she fell from the balcony of her room. Dubai authorities have since opened an investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding what happened.

Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was monitoring the situation closely, stating it had mobilised the Brazilian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to provide consular assistance to the family during this difficult period.

**Darla Bilhar Defends Her Daughter's Memory

Bilhar's mother, Darla, flew to Dubai to assist investigators and to make arrangements for her daughter's body to be returned to Brazil. In the days that followed, she posted an emotional video on Instagram, speaking out against the wave of speculation and criticism that had surfaced online in the wake of her daughter's passing.

Darla said she felt she had no choice but to speak up because her daughter could no longer do so herself. "I have to watch my daughter's memory being judged, exposed and disrespected by people who never knew her story. It's easy to judge when the pain belongs to someone else. It's difficult to imagine what our family is going through," she said.

She urged people to set aside rumour and remember the woman Bilhar genuinely was. "My daughter deserves respect. Those who truly knew her understand the kind of person she was, her dreams and her humanity."

Darla also directed a pointed appeal at journalists and social media users, calling for responsible and sensitive coverage of the case. She reminded those spreading unverified claims that tragedy does not discriminate, and that anyone could one day find themselves in the same devastating position. "No mother should have to bury her daughter, and no mother should have to defend the honour of someone who is no longer here while trying to grieve."

Source: YEN.com.gh