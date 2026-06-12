Zari Hassan has officially confirmed her separation from her partner, Shakib Cham Lutaaya

The popular Ugandan socialite took to her social media platforms to announce their breakup to their fans

Social media has since been flooded with mixed reactions, with many asking the reason behind their separation

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Uganda socialite Zari Hassan has confirmed her divorce from her husband, Shakib Cham, after five years of being together.

Popular Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan announces separation from her partner, Shakib Cham Luyaata. Image credit: @zarithebosslady

Source: Facebook

In an Instagram post on Friday, June 12, 2026, the former lovebirds announced their break-up in a joint statement.

In the write-up, the duo explained that they had mutually agreed to part ways after reflecting on their journey together.

"5 years later, after much thought and reflection, we believe it is best for us to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. While this wasn't an easy decision, we feel it is the right one for both of us. We appreciate the time we shared, the memories we created, and the support we gave each other," She wrote.

"There is no anger or resentment; sometimes, two people simply grow in different directions. We value each other and remain friends with mutual respect and understanding. We sincerely wish each other happiness, success, and all the best for the future," she added.

The divorce of Zari Hassan and Shakib Cham has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

The Instagram video announcing Zari Hassan's break-up with Shakib Cham is below:

Zari Hassan and Shakin Cham Luyaata's marriage

The couple got married in a private ceremony in April 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.

Before they walked down the aisle, they dated for a few months, having publicly made their relationship official in May 2022.

Speaking about their union at the time, Zari Hassan disclosed that she visited Shakib’s parents, and they had no issue with him marrying a woman 12 years older than him.

In October 2023, the Ugandan socialite and her ex-husband held a grand white wedding that was prominently featured on the Netflix reality series Young, Famous & African.

Unfortunately, Zari Hassan and Shakib Cham had no children together.

Watch the YouTube video of Zari Hassan and Shakib Cham's wedding below:

Reactions to Zari and Shakib's divorce

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the duo announced their separation.

Gatse wrote:

'It was clear it won’t last from the onset, so this isn’t even a surprise to me. It is well."

Mina wrote:

"Saw it coming. So I am not surprised."

Naad wrote:

"Well, we knew this marriage wasn’t going to last."

Jack wrote:

"I think at this point marriage is overrated because how come divorce is increasing by the day."

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam announces his separation from his wife, Queen Meela, after many years together. Image credit: Fancy Gadam

Source: Facebook

Fancy Gadam and Queen Meela divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam announced his separation from his wife, Queen Meela.

The superstar shared the information in an interview, claiming he has no grudge with his ex, despite not disclosing the reason behind their divorce.

Fancy Gadam's unexpected divorce from his partner triggered massive reactions from his fans online.

Source: YEN.com.gh