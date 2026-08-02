Asiedu Nketia said a prophecy warned him against speaking on calls for President Mahama to seek a third term, claiming it could affect his political future.

The NDC Chairman questioned why he was the only person allegedly asked to remain silent, saying he sought clarity on the prophecy.

He argued that if Mahama eventually sought a third term after publicly ruling it out, it could make the President appear untruthful

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National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has opened up about a prophecy linking him to growing discussions surrounding calls for President John Dramani Mahama to seek a third term in office.

Asiedu Nketia reacts to prophecy about his political future, speaks on John Dramani Mahama's third-term call. Image credit: Asiedu Nketia

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a recent interview, Asiedu Nketia addressed the ongoing debate over the alleged third-term agenda, insisting that President Mahama himself has publicly stated that he has no intention of contesting for another term beyond what the Constitution permits.

According to him, despite the President's position, several prophecies have emerged claiming that Mahama would eventually contest the NDC's flagbearer race again, even though he has not publicly declared any such intention.

Nketia on prophecy about his political future

Asiedu Nketia said one particular prophecy caught his attention because it mentioned him directly. He explained that the unnamed Ghanaian prophet claimed he would perform better than all the other potential candidates if the NDC flagbearer contest were held.

However, the NDC Chairman said the prophecy came with an unusual condition.

According to him, the prophet warned that he should not publicly speak about the third-term agenda because doing so would anger President Mahama.

He added that the prophecy suggested the President would become upset and eventually throw his support behind another candidate instead of him if he commented on the matter.

Nketia Questions Prophecy Over Mahama's Third-Term Agenda

Sharing his thoughts, Asiedu Nketia said he does not place much emphasis on prophecies but questioned why he was the only person allegedly instructed to remain silent on the issue.

He explained that the NDC's priority is to demonstrate to Ghanaians that the party and its leaders honour their promises and respect the country's constitutional order.

According to him, if President Mahama were to seek a third term after repeatedly stating otherwise, it would create the impression that he had misled the public.

Asiedu Nketia therefore questioned the basis of the prophecy, wondering why he alone was being cautioned against discussing the issue while others continued to make predictions about the President's political future.

His comments come amid increasing public discussions over prophecies concerning the NDC's future leadership and renewed speculation about whether President Mahama could seek another presidential mandate despite his public position on the matter.

The TikTok video of Aseidu Nketiah is below.

Aseidu Nketia joins rep Ghana campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC National Chairman Asiedu Nketia has proudly donned a Black Stars jersey, publicly showing his support for Ghana’s national team ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

The veteran politician shared a rallying message on Instagram on June 16, 2026, encouraging football fans across the country to unite behind the Black Stars.

The national team is prepared to face Panama in an international friendly in Toronto, as anticipation builds among Ghanaian supporters.

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Source: YEN.com.gh