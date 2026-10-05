Temi Nkem has emerged victorious at the Big Brother Naija Season 11 grand finale held on Sunday, October 4, 2026

The Show Ya Self edition ran for 70 days, starting July 26, with 24 housemates battling evictions, twists and nominations

Nigerian music stars Teni and Oshamo gave a massive performance at the finale before the winner was announced

Temi Nkem has been crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11, walking away from the Show Ya Self edition with the N160 million grand prize after 70 days inside the house.

BBNaija 11 ends as Temi Nkem emerges winner of Show Ya Self edition. Image credit: BBNaija, Yabaleftonline

Source: Facebook

The grand finale took place on Sunday, October 4, 2026, drawing the curtain on one of the most closely watched seasons in the show's history.

Temi Nkem's victory was determined by public voting, with fans rallying behind the housemate through weeks of intense competition to secure the winning title.

How the Show Ya Self season unfolded

The season launched on July 26, 2026, with 24 housemates — 12 male and 12 female — entering the Big Brother house.

Over the course of the competition, contestants navigated a series of challenges, evictions, nominations, and unexpected twists that kept audiences glued to their screens.

The season was not without its controversies. Housemate Keivo was disqualified earlier in the competition after a physical altercation with fellow housemate Tramp, a moment that became one of the season's most talked-about incidents.

By the time the finale arrived, nine housemates had survived the full run of the competition: Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, Temi Nkem and Tram. From that final group, Temi Nkem emerged as the last one standing.

BBNaija Finale night celebrations

Before the winner was revealed, the grand finale stage came alive with performances from Nigerian music stars Teni and Oshamo, who delivered sets featuring some of their popular songs and set the tone for a high-energy evening.

Temi Nkem's victory places the new winner among a celebrated list of BBNaija champions, and signals the close of what proved to be a dramatic and entertaining 11th season of Nigeria's flagship reality television show.

The YouTube video of the BBNaija Finale is below.

BBNaija star Sheggz breaks up with Bella

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on BBNaija star Sheggz’s breakup with Bella, including his response to cheating allegations and his account of their attempted reconciliation.

He said he had bought an engagement ring because he believed they could marry. Sheggz also revealed that health challenges marked much of 2025, before the relationship ended in January 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh