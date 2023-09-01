Pregnant Selly Galley Reunited With Big Brother Africa Season 8 Winner And Housemate, They Dance In Video
- Selly Galley shared an old video of the time she spent in Namibia with former Big Brother Africa housemates Mariane Pembe and Dillish Mathews
- They danced to a viral TikTok sound, and later on, Mariane Pembe and Dillish Mathews shared sweet messages to the unborn twins at the time in a lovely video
- Many admired how Selly Galley enjoyed her pregnancy as they showered her with heartwarming messages
Ghanaian actress Selly Galley shared an old video of when she was pregnant with her twins and took a trip to Namibia.
Pregnant Selly Galley dances with friends in Namibia
Selly Galley visited her friends in Namibia when she was six months pregnant with her lovely twins.
She met with fellow housemates from the Big Brother Africa season 8: The Chase: Mariane Pembe and the season's winner, Dillish Mathews.
In the video, they danced on the staircase at the plush residence of Dillish Mathews together with other friends.
Later on, they were seated in the hall where Dillish and Mariane shared lovely messages to Selly Galley's unborn twins.
Captioning the post, she disclosed that her friends wanted to give her a treat while pregnant, so she flew to Windhoek, Namibia.
Always a good time when we’re together, my beautiful namibian girls @marianepembe and @dillishmathews❣️❣️10years of Big brother AFRICA the chase is this year! ☺️ greatest season ever (S8)
Below is an old video of pregnant Selly Galley dancing with her friends in Namibia.
Ghanaians react to an old video of Selly Galley pregnant with her twins
Many people were in awe when Selly Galley revealed that 2023 would be 10 years since they met on Big Brother Africa.
Others also shared parts of the video they loved, while others said they loved how happy and beautiful she was during her pregnancy.
prayetietia said:
And you just had to drop our twins on your 10 yrs anniversary. #BBAtheChase
marianepembe stated:
This was fun
robertatetteh asked:
Where's Pokello, Beverly, Cleo aww gosh, my people, love you guys
tessyluv_ stated:
Wow 10years already my babe for life!!!! ❤️❤️
real_bassey said:
I’m so jealous , y’all look amazing ❤️
nana_esi_giraldo stated:
Ose the cassava you guys eat in Africa always gives you twins. Yaassss mama . Congratulations Queen ❤️
sindanideborah said:
Only your big brother had legit friendship…only u guys easily get along and always want the best for yourselves
shops_gifts commented:
The way your pregnancy is making me happy you will think I know you personally. I pray for Gods protection for you and your family… congratulations
Selly Galley flaunts baby bump in a red bodycon dress
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Selly Galley danced beautifully in a video while seated in a makeup chair.
Clad in red, she wore a red bodycon dress and sunglasses while flaunting her baby bump blessed with twins.
