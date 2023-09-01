Selly Galley shared an old video of the time she spent in Namibia with former Big Brother Africa housemates Mariane Pembe and Dillish Mathews

They danced to a viral TikTok sound, and later on, Mariane Pembe and Dillish Mathews shared sweet messages to the unborn twins at the time in a lovely video

Many admired how Selly Galley enjoyed her pregnancy as they showered her with heartwarming messages

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley shared an old video of when she was pregnant with her twins and took a trip to Namibia.

Pregnant Selly Galley reunited with her Big Brother Africa Season 8 housemates. Image Credit: @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Pregnant Selly Galley dances with friends in Namibia

Selly Galley visited her friends in Namibia when she was six months pregnant with her lovely twins.

She met with fellow housemates from the Big Brother Africa season 8: The Chase: Mariane Pembe and the season's winner, Dillish Mathews.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the video, they danced on the staircase at the plush residence of Dillish Mathews together with other friends.

Later on, they were seated in the hall where Dillish and Mariane shared lovely messages to Selly Galley's unborn twins.

Captioning the post, she disclosed that her friends wanted to give her a treat while pregnant, so she flew to Windhoek, Namibia.

Always a good time when we’re together, my beautiful namibian girls @marianepembe and @dillishmathews❣️❣️10years of Big brother AFRICA the chase is this year! ☺️ greatest season ever (S8)

Below is an old video of pregnant Selly Galley dancing with her friends in Namibia.

Ghanaians react to an old video of Selly Galley pregnant with her twins

Many people were in awe when Selly Galley revealed that 2023 would be 10 years since they met on Big Brother Africa.

Others also shared parts of the video they loved, while others said they loved how happy and beautiful she was during her pregnancy.

prayetietia said:

And you just had to drop our twins on your 10 yrs anniversary. #BBAtheChase

marianepembe stated:

This was fun

robertatetteh asked:

Where's Pokello, Beverly, Cleo aww gosh, my people, love you guys

tessyluv_ stated:

Wow 10years already my babe for life!!!! ❤️❤️

real_bassey said:

I’m so jealous , y’all look amazing ❤️

nana_esi_giraldo stated:

Ose the cassava you guys eat in Africa always gives you twins. Yaassss mama . Congratulations Queen ❤️

sindanideborah said:

Only your big brother had legit friendship…only u guys easily get along and always want the best for yourselves

shops_gifts commented:

The way your pregnancy is making me happy you will think I know you personally. I pray for Gods protection for you and your family… congratulations

Selly Galley flaunts baby bump in a red bodycon dress

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Selly Galley danced beautifully in a video while seated in a makeup chair.

Clad in red, she wore a red bodycon dress and sunglasses while flaunting her baby bump blessed with twins.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh