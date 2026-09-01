Tacha posted a video celebrating 53 days to the launch of her cosmetic brand, Tacha Beauty, scheduled for October 24

The clip surfaced amid swirling rumours that the BBNaija star had been arrested after reportedly ignoring three police invitations

Fans quickly clocked that the numbers did not add up, questioning whether the footage was filmed weeks earlier and posted by a handler

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A video of former Big Brother Naija star Tacha enthusiastically counting down to the launch of her beauty brand has stirred up more questions than excitement, after followers cast doubts about the time it was filmed amid rumours of her arrest.

BBNaija star Tacha's cosmetic brand launch countdown video sparks confusion amid rumours of her arrest. Photo source: @Symply_Tacha

Source: Twitter

In the selfie-style clip, reality TV star Tacha, real name Anita Natacha Akide, spoke directly to the camera from what looks like a bathroom or dressing area, its geometric black-and-white tiled wall clearly visible behind her.

Brimming with energy, the former BBNaija star, wearing a white bathrobe, announced that her upcoming cosmetic brand, Tacha Beauty, was exactly 53 days from going live, highlighting the launch date as October 24, 2026.

She celebrated the upcoming brand's growing numbers: 30,000 people on the waitlist, 22,000 Instagram followers, and 5,000 members in its Telegram community, all without a single product having been revealed to the public.

Tacha's cosmetic brand's launch plans

Beyond the headline figures, the Guinness World Records (GWR) holder outlined an ambitious launch weekend.

She confirmed Tacha Beauty would have a presence at Beauty in the Motherland, a major beauty exhibition running from 50 to 70 by her count, and that students from her makeup boot camp would graduate live at the October 24 launch event.

The controversial Nigerian reality TV star also urged fans to join the Telegram community, where she shares makeup tutorials, reviews looks, and critiques technique, and called on supporters to spread the word.

"Tell your friend, tell your friend, don't be stingy about that beauty," she said.

Why Tacha's video has caused confusion

The timing of Tacha's latest post on X raised immediate eyebrows among several netizens.

A 53-day countdown from 1 September would land on 24 October, but several followers pointed out that if the launch had already been publicly stated as 26 September at any point, the maths simply did not work.

The clip's reappearance also coincided with reports that the former BBNaija star had been arrested after allegedly refusing three invitations from the Nigeria Police.

Reports indicate that her alleged arrest relates to some serious allegations she levelled against a UK-based netizen during a heated online exchange many months ago, fuelling suspicion that a handler had uploaded pre-recorded footage while she was unavailable.

The X video of Tacha counting down the launch of her cosmetic brand is below:

Fan reactions to Tacha's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Fomotoba90 wrote:

"If Tacha beauty launch na 26th September, how come this video says 53 days to Tacha beauty? Handler, you no calm down watch before you post am?"

Coded336 said:

"Is she still in detention? I hope when she comes out she will learn her lessons and desist from unsubstantiated accusations."

Sir_rodrigo_1 commented:

"Why are you posting old videos? Go on live and let's see."

Former BBNaija star DJ Tolani Baj robbed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about former Big Brother Naija star DJ Tolani Baj's allegations against her former employee, who allegedly stole DJ equipment worth millions of naira from her academy.

The emotional turmoil surrounding this incident reached a peak as the actress broke down in tears, sharing her distress and calling for public assistance in locating the employee on the run.

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Source: YEN.com.gh