Nana Aba Anamoah has criticised Ghanaian influencer Harrismadeit over comments about Jonathan Mensah’s new career in photography

Harrismadeit described the former Black Stars defender’s switch from professional football to photography as a “big downgrade”

Nana Aba rejected the comparison, arguing that success should not be measured only by the prestige attached to a profession

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has strongly criticised Ghanaian influencer Harrismadeit following his comments about former Black Stars captain Jonathan Mensah’s current work as a photographer.

Nana Aba Anamoah defends Jonathan Mensah after Harrismadeit questions photography career. Image credit: Nana Aba Anamoah, Officialmeatpie

Source: Instagram

The conversation started after Harrismadeit shared a video showing Mensah holding a professional camera and apparently working as a photographer at a football venue.

He accompanied the clip with the short caption:

“Ghana will fail you.”

The post quickly generated reactions, with some social media users questioning why Mensah’s new career should be presented negatively.

Harrismadeit explained his position

Following the criticism, Harrismadeit explained that he did not consider photography an unworthy profession.

He, however, maintained that moving from professional football into photography represented a major step down in terms of the perceived status of the two careers.

He wrote:

“No one is saying photography is a bad job.”

He continued:

“Looking at the two jobs in question, being a professional footballer and switching to a photographer is a big downgrade.”

Harrismadeit added that he understood photography could be Mensah’s passion and acknowledged that people were entitled to make their own career decisions.

He then compared the situation to a president leaving office for a less prominent political position.

He argued:

“It’s just like resigning as President of Ghana to become a party agent.”

He subsequently asked whether people would choose to become a footballer or a photographer if given the opportunity to select between the two professions.

Nana Aba rejects the comparison

Nana Aba Anamoah later entered the discussion and strongly rejected Harrismadeit’s argument.

She described his comparison between professional football and photography as unnecessary and questioned the reasoning behind it.

She said:

“That’s the single most needless and admiringly silly comparison I’ve read.”

Nana Aba explained that Jonathan Mensah becoming a photographer after playing football could simply be viewed as a career change.

She added that the president-party agent comparison was different because it involved moving from the highest public office in Ghana to a subordinate role within a political party.

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The broadcaster also questioned why success should be measured mainly by the prestige attached to a person’s job.

She asked:

“And why should we measure someone’s progress by prestige?”

She added:

“If he’s fulfilled, earning a living and doing something he genuinely enjoys, where exactly is the ‘downgrade’?”

Nana Aba concluded her response by urging Harrismadeit to reconsider how he viewed success.

The exchange has since sparked a wider conversation on social media about career changes, fulfilment and whether moving from a highly celebrated profession into a less glamorous field should automatically be considered a step backwards.

Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Adobea's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah's strong criticism of adults featured in a viral video involving a young Ghanaian content creator.

The incident has sparked public outrage, as many question the responsibility and oversight adults should provide in public settings for vulnerable individuals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh