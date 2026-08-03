Shatta Wale took to TikTok Live to address the chaos that led to the cancellation of ShattaFest UK by the police

The Ghanaian artist blamed organisers for merging Ghana Party in the Park with ShattaFest UK, claiming greed drove the decision

Multiple people suffered injuries at the event, which attracted widespread attention and divided reactions on social media

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has accused the organisers of Ghana Party in the Park of allowing greed to drive their decisions, following the chaos that left multiple people injured in London.

Shatta Wale addresses the chaos that led to the cancellation of ShattaFest UK during a TikTok Live session. Image credit: Plus 1 TV/Shatta Wale.

Source: Twitter

This comes after the 2026 edition of the festival, also known as ShattaFest UK, was forced into an abrupt shutdown in London on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

A fire broke out near the venue's entrance, prompting a temporary closure of the gates, and a crowd surge followed once they were reopened.

UK police later confirmed that 23 people needed medical assistance, with nine assessed by the London Ambulance Service and three taken to hospital.

The incident marked one of the most difficult days in the festival's more than two-decade history, according to organisers.

Shatta Wale blames organisers for chaos

Following several reports after the cancellation, Shatta Wale took to a TikTok Live session to explain the events that led to the disorder.

He explained that he had anticipated police intervention, given how the event had been organised.

Shatta Wale said:

"I told my team and even my wives that the UK police would come around because of the way the organizers had planned the event."

He went on to place the blame squarely on the decision to combine the two events, adding:

"It was greed that made them merge Ghana Party in the Park with ShattaFest UK, and that is what resulted in the chaos."

The X clip shared by Ask Gh Media, in which Shatta Wale blames the organisers' greed for the chaos that led to ShattaFest UK's cancellation, is shown below.

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's claims

Shatta Wale's comments have triggered fierce debate on social media, with several users unconvinced by his explanation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Brain wrote:

"Some of you fanatics have let blind loyalty cloud your reasoning about our artists. Promoters and event organisers always take advantage of our artists, and that's why Shatta doesn't deal with a lot of them, from how artists are treated to the planning and treatment of fans. These have always been a problem."

BIGGEST MANUEL said:

"I just saw a video of you sitting there when they were showing you the plan and everything, so why didn't you talk about it then? Instead of staying quiet for a while, you want to blame someone for messing things up because your 'settings' life has exposed you."

kofi indicated:

"Anor bub oo, the thing nu ebe ShattaFest or 'Ghana Party in the Park' show, sake of the whole thing come make someway."

2 To The Slim commented:

"But the meeting when the setup was being discussed, you were there, Bossu. This be damage control."

Zamani exclaimed:

"Shatta told us he was the organiser right? Why blame someone else now?"

Stonebwoy's cryptic message after stampede

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy stirred conversation online after posting a message of sympathy following the cancellation of Shatta Wale's London show.

Given the long-running rivalry between the two dancehall stars, the gesture caught many fans off guard.

The post went on to attract hundreds of thousands of views, with opinions split over whether the message was a genuine show of support or a calculated move.

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Source: YEN.com.gh