Award-winning dancehall musician Shatta Wale has arrived in Ghana after performing at a major music concert in Jamaica.

The SM boss was recently among a list of star-studded performers who mounted the stage at Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Shatta Wale was the only Ghanaian musician on the bill in a music event that saw prominent Jamaican dancehall icons like Spice, Popcaan, Skilibeng, and Bounty Killer deliver electrifying performances.

The high-profile music concert marked the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker's first event in the famous Caribbean country since his transition into the dancehall genre and re-entry into the Ghanaian music industry in the early 2010s.

He also had the opportunity to physically meet his mentor, Vybz Kartel, for the first time in his career, and he expressed his gratitude for being billed to perform at the event.

Shatta Wale returns to Ghana

In viral social media videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted arriving at the Kotoka International Airport early on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The dancehall musician had initially postponed his return from his trip on Monday, January 6, 2025, and remained on vacation in the US after the concert in Jamaica.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Shatta Wale received a massive reception from numerous fans and traditional leaders, who had converged to welcome and congratulate him on representing Ghana at the historic music concert.

The SM boss, wearing an all-black outfit, beamed with excitement as he conversed with the crowd and expressed his gratitude for their gesture.

To congratulate him for his performance in Jamaica, the traditional leaders clothed Shatta Wale with an honourable local outfit given to important personalities in his native Ga culture.

Below are the videos of Shatta Wale's return to Ghana after the Jamaica concert:

Shatta Wale's return stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

issa_thirdborn commented:

"This is beautiful ❤️❤️. Welcome home king 🤴."

rodiggal said:

"The first artiste in GH to ever perform in Jamaica😂😂😂😂 ei."

yhung_abudhabi commented:

"The king has landed. Make I hear any Bowy ah talk anyhow again 😂😂🔥."

tipojibbs19 said:

"Now that the cat 🐈 is back, let us see whether the rat 🐀 will come out and make noise again 😂😂😂."

holiday_rich1 commented:

"Why can’t we say ebi settings? Did he go for Grammy or Even BET for us? He only went to perform at Jamaica, not even O2 Arena."

mclajade said:

"Just because say him go Vybz Kartel show for Jamaica … haba Ghana … if him come do show for O2 Arena na go give am kingship.. lol."

Shatta Wale pays tribute to Vybz Kartel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale paid tribute to Vybz Kartel on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, as he celebrated his 49th birthday.

The dancehall musician shared an emotional social media post, acknowledging the Jamaican star's musical impact in the genre.

Shatta Wale also thanked Vybz Kartel for inspiring him and others worldwide with his music.

