New Boii, a visually impaired upcoming artiste and SM fan, was spotted vibing hard to Shatta Wale's set at ShattaFest 2026 in Ho

A video of New Boii fully immersed in the concert atmosphere has gone viral, drawing heartfelt reactions from social media users

Fans have called on Shatta Wale to reach out to the young musician after his passionate display at the Volta Region event

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A visually impaired SM fan who happens to be a young artiste from Agbozume has become one of the talking points of ShattaFest 2026, after a video of him passionately enjoying Shatta Wale's performance went viral online.

Visually impaired SM fan warms heart as he jams to Shatta Wale's performance at ShattaFest 2026 in Ho. Image credit: Solash Entertainment Ghana LTD, DJM Live

Source: Facebook

The upcoming musician, known as New Boii, was in attendance at the highly anticipated concert held in Ho, in the Volta Region, on Saturday, 3 October 2026.

Footage captured at the event shows him completely lost in the moment, moving to the music and soaking up the energy of the crowd around him, his enthusiasm unmistakable.

New Boii's viral moment at ShattaFest 2026

For many viewers who came across the clip, what stood out was not just New Boii's love for Shatta Wale's music, but his evident passion for the art form he himself is pursuing.

Despite his visual impairment, the Agbozume native showed up for the concert like any devoted fan and threw himself into the experience with everything he had.

The video spread quickly across social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of emotion from users who were visibly moved by his story.

Several commenters expressed hope that Shatta Wale himself would take notice and seek out the young artiste.

ShattaFest 2026 brought together music lovers from across the region for what proved to be a memorable outing in Ho.

Amongst the many moments the event produced, New Boii's joyful reaction to the dancehall king's set has arguably resonated most deeply with audiences online.

The Facebook video of the visually impaired SM fans is below.

Reactions to New Boii's ShattaFest moment

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from fans who reacted to the footage of New Boii at ShattaFest 2026.

Abdul Rahim Dabre wrote:

"O Lord, touch the heart of the king to look for this blind fan."

Seth Anaman K said:

"The Shatta Movement is a spirit. Herrrr I'm even crying 😭."

Habakkuk Shakes Mandsukic commented:

"I know Wale will look for him soon."

Wisdom De Boy Fianu added:

"May Shatta Wale's God locate this guy."

Shatta performs Stonebwoy's Putuu at ShattaFest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Shatta Wale’s performance of Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ at ShattaFest in Ho and his message of support for the fellow musician. The moment offered a striking contrast to their widely publicised rivalry.

Shatta Wale told the crowd that nobody could stop him from supporting Stonebwoy and urged people to put aside hatred. His tribute turned a familiar rivalry into a public call for unity among Ghanaian musicians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh