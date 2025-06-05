Singer OV, in a TikTok Live session, lost her cool on a fan over new speculations about her 2019 exit from Stonebwoy's camp

The musician denied several allegations and recounted the health struggles she encountered after his dismissal from her old record label

OV addressed her current relationship with Stonebwoy and threatened to take action against netizens who peddle falsehoods about her

Ghanaian singer Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, popularly known as OV, has once again addressed her past fallout with her former label boss and mentor, Stonebwoy.

OV fumes and loses his cool on a fan over speculations about her 2019 dismissal from Stonebwoy’s camp. Photo source: @lupi_love_kyannel, @ov_music

Source: TikTok

During a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the Want Me hitmaker lost her cool on a fan who raised a new speculation about her unceremonious exit from her former label, Burniton Music Group.

She also opened up about her relationship with her former boss, Stonebwoy, and acknowledged him as a father figure she loved dearly.

OV questioned why the fan would suggest she still harboured resentment towards her former mentor despite her remarks. She called on fans to allow her to move on with her life and career and not attempt to distract her with unnecessary drama.

The singer recounted the struggles she encountered after her dismissal from Stonebwoy's Burniton Music Group, including a near-death experience after a long stint at the hospital. She called out the fan to provide evidence to support the new claims about her exit from the BHIM Nation camp.

She also questioned fans for believing the claims that musician Stonebwoy shared deep secrets about her exit from his camp with a barber, stating that her former label boss was a busy individual who had no time to be discussing issues concerning her with strangers.

OV noted that the supposed die-hard Stonebwoy fan was being insensitive to the BHIM Nation president by reminding him about the emotional turmoil he experienced during the drama that ensued in his camp.

She expressed her frustration with fans for constantly insulting and demeaning her on social media, despite Ayisha Modi and others recanting their past claims about her recently.

OV and Stonebwoy dance on the set of a music video shoot. Photo source: @ov_music

Source: UGC

She stated that she would no longer tolerate any disrespect or insults towards her, since no individual other than her family showed support when she was battling some serious health issues after leaving her former label.

OV reiterated that she had no issues with Stonebwoy and refuted claims that she had a heated argument with him in public, which led to her dismissal from Stonebwoy's camp.

The dancehall musician also threatened to take drastic measures against individuals who would peddle falsehoods about her on social media.

She said:

"I don't have any issues with anybody at all. So why are you people causing problems? I don't have any issues with Stonebwoy. It is enough. Enough is enough. If I see anyone write anything negative, I will find your account, and I will find you. I will question if you were there when I argued with Stonebwoy."

OV's tenure and dismissal from Stonebwoy's label

Stonebwoy signed OV to his Burniton Music Group record label a few months after she won the 2018 edition of the MTV Hitmaker music competition.

Under the BHIM leader's tutelage, the singer released a few hit singles that received massive airplay. However, her time at the label ended abruptly after Stonebwoy fell out with his former manager, Blakk Cedi, over confusion that set in the camp.

Stonebwoy eventually dismissed OV and her labelmate Kelvynboy from his music label. Her career instantly hit a stumbling block afterwards, and she failed to progress in the Ghanaian music industry.

A few years after she departed from the BHIM Nation camp, she shared how her dismissal led to her experiencing a severe mental health crisis, which made her go on a hiatus.

OV shared that she suffered a psychotic break during an outing supporting another artiste. She added that she was confined in a sanatorium after her depression developed into a Psychotic breakdown, which eventually left her paralysed.

Watch the videos below:

OV's response to fan's speculation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

user8308134288046 commented:

"My dear OV, please take things easy. The only thing I want to tell you is just stay cool and imitate your godfather, Stonebwoy. He doesn't have time for the negative stuff people say about him. Please do just as your godfather did and move on with your good music career."

Lord Elias said:

"Sister, forget about them wai 🔥."

Nsoh wrote:

"She is telling the truth."

Source: YEN.com.gh