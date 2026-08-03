Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has said God only wanted him to show up in the UK, not perform, after ShattaFest UK's cancellation caused mass disappointment

He had earlier blamed organisers for greed, claiming their decision to merge two events sparked the chaos that injured 23 people

Stonebwoy's cryptic message of sympathy after the cancellation surprised fans, given his long-standing rivalry with Shatta Wale, and drew mixed reactions online

Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, has reflected on the cancellation of ShattaFest UK, framing the disrupted show as part of a divine plan rather than a personal setback.

Shatta Wale reflects on the cancellation of ShattaFest UK, describing himself as a servant of God rather than a superstar. Image credit: Shatta Wale.

Source: Instagram

The dancehall star's comments come days after the 2026 edition of Ghana Party in the Park, held under the ShattaFest UK banner, was forced into an abrupt shutdown in London on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

A small fire near the venue's entrance triggered a crowd surge that left 23 people needing medical assistance, with three taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shatta Wale had already weighed in on the chaos once before, blaming organisers, and his latest comments have added a fresh, more reflective layer to the conversation.

Shatta Wale reflects on cancelled show

He has now offered a spiritual take on the disrupted event. Speaking on the cancellation, Shatta Wale said:

"God didn't want me to perform in the UK, He only wanted me to show up so people could change."

He went on to describe his role at the event in humbler terms, adding:

"I'm not sitting here as a superstar, I'm sitting here as a servant of God."

His comments have added a fresh dimension to the ongoing conversation around the chaos that cut the festival short, shifting the tone from blame toward reflection.

The TikTok video in which Shatta Wale attributes the happenings at the 2026 ShattaFest UK to God is below.

Shatta Wale earlier criticised organisers

Before adopting this reflective tone, Shatta Wale had pointed fingers squarely at the people behind the event.

During a TikTok Live session, he explained that he had anticipated trouble long before the chaos unfolded.

He went on to accuse the organisers of letting profit motives cloud their planning, directly linking their decisions to the disorder that followed.

Shatta Wale said:

"It was greed that made them merge Ghana Party in the Park with ShattaFest UK, and that is what resulted in the chaos."

Stonebwoy's cryptic message after stampede

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy stirred conversation online after posting a message of sympathy following the cancellation of Shatta Wale's London show.

Given the long-running rivalry between the two dancehall stars, the gesture caught many fans off guard.

The post went on to attract hundreds of thousands of views, with opinions split over whether the message was a genuine show of support or a calculated move.

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Source: YEN.com.gh