Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale bowed emotionally to oil tycoon Kofi Amoa-Abban after he received a black Ferrari as a gift

Rigworld Group CEO Kofi Amoa-Abban praised Shatta Wale's influence on entertainment and endorsed his upcoming ShattaFestUK concert

Ghanaians on social media reacted with excitement and jokes after a video of the emotional exchange went viral

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Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale bowed to the feet of oil tycoon Kofi Amoa-Abban after the businessman handed him a rare gift.

Shatta Wale bows to oil tycoon Kofi Amoa-Abban after receiving a black Ferrari as a gift. Image credit: CDR Ghana/Kofi Abban.

Source: Twitter

The gesture comes just days after Shatta Wale made headlines for a different reason.

Earlier, the self-acclaimed dancehall king disclosed that he had bought properties for the mothers of his three children, listing the properties, especially for his first two baby mamas, and stating their prices.

Ghanaians who watched that video questioned the legitimacy of his claims, with many reacting with scepticism.

Kofi Abban gifts Shatta Wale a Ferrari

In a video circulated widely online on Sunday, July 26, 2026, Shatta Wale was seen playfully bowing to the oil tycoon after Kofi Amoa-Abban proclaimed that he would gift him a Ferrari.

Some members of Shatta Wale's crew, excited by the promise, asked the businessman to repeat it, which he did.

The video also shows Kofi Amoa-Abban taking Shatta Wale to his garage to officially hand over a black Ferrari luxury sports car.

The Rigworld Group CEO praised Shatta Wale's influence on entertainment and endorsed his upcoming ShattaFestUK concert, set for August 1 in London.

Influencer Bongo Ideas captured the emotional exchange live, including Abban's promise to join Shatta Wale on stage at Copthall Playing Fields.

The X video in which Kofi Amoah-Abban gifts Shatta Wale a Ferrari is shown below.

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's Ferrari gift

The video stirred plenty of reactions, with many social media users joking about the scale of the gift.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

PRI€$T wrote:

"God is here. U squad go do saa, den person go run enter radio station."

Mr. Hardi said:

"When man go also see money? Awurade kasa."

Don Zamani indicated:

"Ghanaian luxury lifestyle dey enter another chapter."

QlassicQuosh added:

"You people go do saaaa then RNAQ too go bore then gift Stonebwoy in Bugatti."

Shatta Wale refutes Jamaica claims

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale had also refuted claims that he travelled to Jamaica to learn dancehall music.

He emphasised that he instead spent seven years studying music production alone in his room in Ghana.

The dancehall musician credited his comeback and rapid success to those years of dedicated, solitary learning, rather than any formal training abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh