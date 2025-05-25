Mona Gucci has lashed out at Sister Derby and Efia Odo for supporting backlash against her in a TikTok feud

The Onua TV presenter accuses the celebrities of inciting influencers after her comments on TikTokers' not being real stars

She brands Sister Derby "empty" and Efia Odo a "nobody", warning them to stay out of her lane

Host of the Biribi Gyegye Wo show on Onua TV, Mona Gucci, has called out celebrities Sister Derby and Efia Odo for joining the backlash against her amid her ongoing feud with TikTok influencers.

Speaking on Saturday, May 24, 2025, edition of the show, Mona Gucci accused the two personalities of joining the bandwagon to incite the TikTok influencers against her.

Mona Gucci slams Sister Derby and Efia Odo over her feud with TikTok influencers. Photo credit: @securenation_, @sisterdeborah & @efia_odo/IG.

For Sister Derby, the Biribi Gyegye Wo host described her as a failure, explaining that she had failed at both her music career and relationship life.

While acknowledging Sister Derby, known privately as Deborah Vanessa, as an A-list celebrity, Mona Gucci still described her as "empty", adding that there was nothing that Ghana could boast about her.

"You failed at everything, including relationships. That one too, you failed... You are an A-list, top A-list celebrity, but an empty one. Ghana cannot boast of anything about you. Where did you take your music career? Uncle Obama, Kakalika Love, how far did they take you?" she said.

On Efia Odo, Mona Gucci described her as a nobody whose only claim to fame in the Ghanaian entertainment space was engaging in amorous relationships with male celebrities.

She therefore warned Efia Odo to stay out of her lane because they are not co-equals.

"Apart from dating the musicians and breaking up with them and putting up a podcast, telling people how you broke up and how you invested money in those musicians—apart from that, what do you do for Ghana?" she said.

"Efia Odo, I have asked Linda to warn you that when I strike in the entertainment industry, don't dare comment on it. Because as for you, even when I mention slay queens, I won't include you. That alone should let you know that I don't regard you in any way, shape or form," she said.

Watch the video below:

Mona Gucci's feud with Derby and Efia

Mona Gucci has found herself at the centre of a heated debate after sparking controversy with her comments about TikTok influencers.

She had earlier stated that TikTokers are not celebrities and should not be treated as such, particularly after the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where several TikTok personalities were spotted on the red carpet.

Mona Gucci incurs the wrath of Asantewaa, Efia Odo and others after saying that "TikTokers are not celebrities." Photo source: EfiaOdo, MonaGucci, Asantewaa.

Her remarks drew sharp criticism from several Ghanaian celebrities, including Efia Odo and Sister Derby, who defended the TikTok influencers.

Efia Odo countered Mona Gucci's argument by calling her a bitter person.

"You are all full of negativity... People are making money and getting recognition, and you're still complaining about who they are," Efia Odo reportedly said.

Sister Derby also criticised Mona Gucci, questioning why she would dedicate over a minute and a half to discussing Almed, a prominent TikToker, if she truly believed he was a nobody.

Watch another video below:

Mona Gucci warns Kwadwo Sheldon

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Mona Gucci warned Kwadwo Sheldon to stop discussing her on his YouTube channel amid her feud with TikTok influencers.

She criticised Sheldon for siding with TikTokers and claimed he lacks the depth to comment on her personality or brand.

The TV host said Sheldon is only using the trending topic for personal gain, claiming he would be irrelevant without social media.

