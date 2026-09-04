The Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK) has released its full list of nominees for the 2026 edition, marking the event's 10th anniversary

Top Ghanaian artistes, including Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Wendy Shay, feature prominently across multiple categories

Voting is open via the official GMAUK website, with Ghana-based fans also able to vote by dialling a dedicated shortcode

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The Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK) has released its full list of nominees for the 2026 edition, marking a milestone 10th anniversary for the event, which celebrates Ghanaian music and talent within the United Kingdom and beyond.

Ghana Music Awards UK releases its full list of nominees for the 2026 edition. Image credit: Blacko/Shatta Wale.

Source: Instagram

The nominations, unveiled under the theme "Taabea GMA 10 Years," span more than 30 categories, ranging from Artiste of the Year to genre-specific honours in Afrobeats, highlife, gospel, hiplife, and reggae/dancehall, as well as UK-based categories recognising Ghanaian talent within the diaspora.

This year's list features some of Ghana's biggest names, alongside a strong showing of rising stars across multiple genres.

Top categories at GMAUK 2026

Among the headline categories, the Artiste of the Year list features Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, Diana Hamilton, Shatta Wale, and Piesie Esther, a mix of established heavyweights and consistent chart performers.

In the Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year category, Black Sherif's "Sacrifice," Stonebwoy's "Gidi Gidi," OliveTheBoy featuring Sarkodie on "Bend," and Gyakie's "Sankofa" lead a crowded field that also includes collaborative hits like Kojo Blak's "Excellent Remix" and Wendy Shay's "Crazy Love."

The Best Rapper of the Year category brings together Strongman, Lyrical Joe, Joe Kay, Sarkodie, Medikal, and Kwesi Amewuga, reflecting the depth of talent currently driving Ghana's hip-hop and hiplife scene.

GMA UK categories and how to vote

Beyond the headline categories, the Gospel Artiste of the Year list includes Piesie Esther, Diana Hamilton, MOGmusic, and Kofi Owusu Peprah, while the Highlife Song of the Year category features Kofi Kinaata's "It Is Finished," King Paluta's "Foko," and Amerado's "Obi Adi," among others.

The Reggae/Dancehall categories saw strong representation from Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, and Rocky Dawuni, underlining the genre's continued relevance within Ghanaian music.

The full list of nominations across all categories can be found on the official GMAUK website. Fans can cast their votes at www.gmauk.co.uk, while those in Ghana can also vote by dialling 4472026# on all networks.

Shatta Wale's IRAWMA wins

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale won two awards at the 43rd International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held in Florida in May 2026, picking up Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Concert of the Year for his ShattaFest event.

The wins extended his record as the most awarded African artiste in IRAWMA's history, with his total trophy count reaching nine at the ceremony.

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Source: YEN.com.gh