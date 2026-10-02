Popular Ivorian influencer Fatim Bakayoko died in Nigeria, with reports initially linking her death to plastic surgery complications

Scoop Afrique broke the story after a source described as close to Bakayoko shared the news with their editorial team

Her husband has since pushed back against the surgery narrative, saying she travelled to Nigeria for personal care

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Popular Ivorian influencer and entrepreneur Fatim Bakayoko has died in Nigeria, sending shockwaves through social media communities across West Africa.

Ivorian influencer Fatim Bakayoko reportedly dies in Nigeria, with her husband denying BBL surgery complication claims. Photo source: @fatim_bakayoko

Source: TikTok

Reports circulating online on Friday, 2 September 2026, initially pointed to complications from a cosmetic procedure as the cause of Fatim Bakayoko's death, but her husband has firmly rejected that account.

French-language outlet Scoop Afrique first published the news after a source described as close to the later Abidjan-based beauty spa manager shared the information with their team.

The story spread rapidly across social networks, with many online commentators pointing to a BBL surgery gone wrong as the explanation behind her passing.

Fatim Bakayako's husband refutes BBL surgery claims

In a direct telephone conversation with Scoop Afrique's editorial team, Fatim Bakayoko's husband contradicted the widely shared version of events.

He stated that his wife had travelled to Nigeria solely for personal care and had not undergone any plastic surgery procedure.

Fatim's husband also confirmed that her body remained in Nigeria at the time of the conversation and that the precise circumstances surrounding her death had yet to be fully established.

Scoop Afrique acknowledged that the initial information came from a single source and that the outlet had published the report before verification with the husband was complete.

The correction was issued after his denial.

For now, the circumstances of the popular influencer's death remain unresolved, with her family's account and the initial reports continuing to diverge.

The Instagram post announcing the demise of Fatim Bakayoko is below:

Fatim Bakayoko's death sparks online debate

The conflicting accounts have done little to settle the speculation online.

With the exact cause of death still unclear, the story has opened a broader conversation about the risks associated with cosmetic surgery tourism in West Africa, a topic that has grown increasingly prominent as more public figures travel abroad for procedures.

Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica dies after BBL surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica’s death following complications from a second BBL surgery.

Her sister said Elena endured severe pain, a serious infection and costly treatment before she died, while the family accused the clinic of abandoning her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh