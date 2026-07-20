Ghanaian influencer Quecy Official shared an emotional Instagram post following the death of his personal assistant, Syd Kwaku

The post, which carried a broken heart emoji and original audio, drew thousands of reactions from fans and fellow influencers

Colleagues and followers flooded the comments with condolences, with one commenter addressing Syd Kwaku directly in a heartfelt farewell

Ghanaian influencer Quecy Official is in mourning after the passing of his personal assistant, Syd Kwaku, with the news triggering an outpouring of grief from fans and industry peers across social media.

Quecy Official broke the news on Instagram on 20 July 2026, posting a video accompanied only by a broken heart emoji.

In the video, the influencer was spotted weeping without saying anything.

The post offered no detailed caption, yet the weight of loss came through clearly, drawing over 3,400 likes within hours of going live.

Syd Kwaku's role as a personal assistant placed him close to the day-to-day workings of Quecy Official's brand, and the intimacy of that relationship appears to have resonated with followers who recognised him from the influencer's content.

See Quecy Official's Instagram tribute post for Syd Kwaku [on Instagram]

Tributes for Quecy Official's assitiant Syd Kwaku

The comments section quickly filled with messages of support and condolence.

Fashion personality osibo_the_fashionking, who was among the first to react addressed Queccy directly, writing:

"What's wrong son? It's well ok hmmm 🥺"

Fellow commenter jayjay_kofi offered what appeared to be the most detailed farewell, speaking directly to the late PA:

"Hmmmmmmmm it's well my deepest condolences @syd_kwaku you will be missed 🎊×6 till we meet again bro keep resting in peace 🙏🙏🙏❤️×9 💔"

The post also received condolences from gists online, who wrote:

"My condolences big brother 🫂❤️"

Source: YEN.com.gh