Ghanaian content creator Kobe Boujee shared a Facebook post on August 5, 2026, lamenting the scorching heat he encountered in Korea

Kobe Boujee had expected cool weather in Korea but was met with 39-degree temperatures he described as unbearable

The Facebook post sparked a wave of reactions from Ghanaians who shared their own experiences with extreme heat abroad

Ghanaian content creator Kobe Boujee has found himself longing for home after a brutal encounter with Korea's summer heat left him completely overwhelmed.

Concerns grow as popular Ghanaian content creator Kobe Boujee cries out over the scorching heat abroad. Image credit: Kobe Boujee/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post shared on August 5, 2026, Kobe Boujee shared that he had travelled to Korea with visions of cool, refreshing weather, only to be greeted by searing temperatures he was wholly unprepared for.

"39 degrees impo nie, eii," he wrote, capturing his disbelie in just a few words.

The popular creator, known online for his candid and entertaining content, admitted that the experience had completely shifted his perspective on Ghanaian weather, a topic most locals grumble about.

"Make we cherish the weather we have in Ghana oo," he urged his followers.

His caption carried the same sentiment:

"For once I cherish the Ghana weather 😂 herh."

Kobe Boujee's plea to come back home

The underlying theme of Kobe Boujee's post was clear: after experiencing Korea's suffocating summer temperatures, the comforts of Ghana's climate no longer seemed something to take for granted.

For a creator whose content often reflects the everyday Ghanaian experience, the post landed with humour and relatability in equal measure.

The Facebook post below shows Kobe Boujie crying over the unexpected heat in South Korea.

Reactions to Kobe Boujie's outcry in Korea

The post resonated strongly with Ghanaians both at home and abroad, many of whom chimed in with their own stories of battling extreme heat abroad.

Abdul Washeed offered a reason for the intensity of the heat, writing:

"It's a concrete jungle. No natural ground for the absorption of the heat. E just dey bounce around. 😅😅."

Kwame Peh drew comparisons to other parts of the world, saying:

"Check Dubai weather, and you feel sorry for our brothers and sisters hustling there, even all the Gulf countries. Even the hustlers in Europe are no talk about the heat there too. Me I dey Libya🥵."

Nharna Akwasi Asante painted a vivid picture of the streets, commenting:

"I can see people running on the street. Even when crossing the road. That means the sun is way crazy."

Kwaku Augustine kept things light with a humorous take:

"U go talk true. Assorted sun. Yeyinu one one. One sun ☀️ one man 😂😂😂😂😂."

Not everyone was sympathetic, however. Gboko Terese had little patience for the complaints, bluntly replying:

"Take you back Keh, oga stay there."

Former South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol sentenced to 18 months for lying during the 2022 election campaign. Photo credit: Yoon Suk Yeol.

Source: UGC

Former Korean President sentenced for campaign lies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence after being convicted of making false statements during his 2022 presidential election campaign.

The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty under South Korea's Public Official Election Act, ruling that he had deliberately misled voters across several campaign appearances, including debates and media interviews.

The court identified two specific violations at the heart of the conviction.

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Source: YEN.com.gh