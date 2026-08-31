Amanda Jissih shared a TikTok video showing a surprise street encounter with veteran Ghanaian actor Albert Kuvodu, popularly known as Daavi

The clip quickly went viral as Ghanaians reacted with nostalgia, with many fans saying they had not seen the actor in years

Daavi appeared to swerve the impromptu interview in the light-hearted clip, sparking curiosity about his return to Ghana

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Ghanaian actress and media personality Amanda Jissih has sent nostalgia coursing through social media after a chance street encounter with legendary actor Albert Kuvodu, better known as Daavi, ended up going viral on TikTok.

Legendary Ghanaian actor Daavi resurfaces in the public scene and reunites with Amanda Jissih on the street. Photo source: Ghanaweb, @amanda.jissih/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Amanda Jissih filmed the brief, selfie-style clip outdoors on a busy Ghanaian street lined with market stalls, taxis, and pedestrians, capturing the moment she crossed paths with Daavi on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

She accompanied the video with on-screen text reading, "Amanda Jissih is Daavi oo Daavi. My brother smartly swerved the interview 🤣🤣" — a playful nod to Kuvodu dodging what looked like an impromptu on-camera chat.

In the video, the veteran Ghanaian actor Daavi, who looked young despite being much older, beamed with excitement as he reconnected with Amanda.

The brief exchange was warm, with greetings exchanged and laughter in the air.

Albert Kuvodu's return to Ghana

Albert Kuvodu was a beloved fixture in Ghanaian film and television for years before stepping away from the local entertainment scene.

His reappearance on a Ghanaian street, caught candidly on camera, has prompted an outpouring of affection from fans who grew up watching him.

His transformation over the years drew plenty of comment, with followers noting how much time has passed since they last saw him.

The TikTok video of legendary Ghanaian actor Daavi resurfacing in Ghana is below:

Who is legendary Ghanaian actor Daavi?

Daavi o Daavi or Daavi, also known as Albert Kuvodu, is a veteran Ghanaian comic actor and producer who burst onto the movie scene in the late 1990s and the early 2000s.

He has starred in several high-profile Ghanaian movies, including Fresh Trouble, Behind The Box, Sun City, and Fon Shop, alongside other top actors, including the late Suzzy Williams, Barbara Newton aka Atwee, Judas, MacJordan Amartey, Grace Nortey, and many others.

After several years in the Ghanaian film industry, Daavi, who was rumoured to have relocated to the Netherlands several years ago, went on a long hiatus and has been inactive in the scene for many years now.

Fan reactions to actor Daavi's resurfacing

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans who flooded the comments section after the clip circulated widely below:

AYOGA_MEDIA_GH wrote:

"Albert Kuvodu. Daavi ooo Daaavi. I miss him."

Talking drumz said:

"These are the real actors ooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂. I think he is Albert Kuvodu, right?"

EndTime commented:

"Gen Zs wouldn't know who he is hahaha."

Dr. Abednego added:

"I remember one movie when his father wanted to discipline him he pretended to be sleeping and started bringing out lotto numbers his father was happy about it another time his father found out was trick and he told him bring more numbers 🤣."

Veteran Kumawood actress Odo Black resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Odo Black, the veteran Kumawood actress who marked a triple milestone on August 17, 2026, with a celebratory TikTok video announcing her US citizenship anniversary and her husband's birthday.

Fans were captivated by her transformation and expressed heartfelt hopes for her return to the big screen, reigniting nostalgia for her previous roles in the beloved Ghanaian film industry.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh