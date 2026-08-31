Daavi: Legendary Ghanaian Actor Resurfaces in Ghana, Amanda Jissih Spots Him on the Street
- Amanda Jissih shared a TikTok video showing a surprise street encounter with veteran Ghanaian actor Albert Kuvodu, popularly known as Daavi
- The clip quickly went viral as Ghanaians reacted with nostalgia, with many fans saying they had not seen the actor in years
- Daavi appeared to swerve the impromptu interview in the light-hearted clip, sparking curiosity about his return to Ghana
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Veteran Ghanaian actress and media personality Amanda Jissih has sent nostalgia coursing through social media after a chance street encounter with legendary actor Albert Kuvodu, better known as Daavi, ended up going viral on TikTok.
Amanda Jissih filmed the brief, selfie-style clip outdoors on a busy Ghanaian street lined with market stalls, taxis, and pedestrians, capturing the moment she crossed paths with Daavi on Saturday, August 29, 2026.
She accompanied the video with on-screen text reading, "Amanda Jissih is Daavi oo Daavi. My brother smartly swerved the interview 🤣🤣" — a playful nod to Kuvodu dodging what looked like an impromptu on-camera chat.
In the video, the veteran Ghanaian actor Daavi, who looked young despite being much older, beamed with excitement as he reconnected with Amanda.
The brief exchange was warm, with greetings exchanged and laughter in the air.
Albert Kuvodu's return to Ghana
Albert Kuvodu was a beloved fixture in Ghanaian film and television for years before stepping away from the local entertainment scene.
His reappearance on a Ghanaian street, caught candidly on camera, has prompted an outpouring of affection from fans who grew up watching him.
His transformation over the years drew plenty of comment, with followers noting how much time has passed since they last saw him.
The TikTok video of legendary Ghanaian actor Daavi resurfacing in Ghana is below:
Who is legendary Ghanaian actor Daavi?
Daavi o Daavi or Daavi, also known as Albert Kuvodu, is a veteran Ghanaian comic actor and producer who burst onto the movie scene in the late 1990s and the early 2000s.
He has starred in several high-profile Ghanaian movies, including Fresh Trouble, Behind The Box, Sun City, and Fon Shop, alongside other top actors, including the late Suzzy Williams, Barbara Newton aka Atwee, Judas, MacJordan Amartey, Grace Nortey, and many others.
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After several years in the Ghanaian film industry, Daavi, who was rumoured to have relocated to the Netherlands several years ago, went on a long hiatus and has been inactive in the scene for many years now.
Fan reactions to actor Daavi's resurfacing
YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans who flooded the comments section after the clip circulated widely below:
AYOGA_MEDIA_GH wrote:
"Albert Kuvodu. Daavi ooo Daaavi. I miss him."
Talking drumz said:
"These are the real actors ooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂. I think he is Albert Kuvodu, right?"
EndTime commented:
"Gen Zs wouldn't know who he is hahaha."
Dr. Abednego added:
"I remember one movie when his father wanted to discipline him he pretended to be sleeping and started bringing out lotto numbers his father was happy about it another time his father found out was trick and he told him bring more numbers 🤣."
Veteran Kumawood actress Odo Black resurfaces
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Odo Black, the veteran Kumawood actress who marked a triple milestone on August 17, 2026, with a celebratory TikTok video announcing her US citizenship anniversary and her husband's birthday.
Fans were captivated by her transformation and expressed heartfelt hopes for her return to the big screen, reigniting nostalgia for her previous roles in the beloved Ghanaian film industry.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh