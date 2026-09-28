Veteran Ghanaian actor Osofo Moses revealed he battled a serious health condition that left him struggling to sit, stand or sleep comfortably

The Akan drama star sought treatment at multiple hospitals, including Tema General Hospital, spending thousands of Ghana cedis without initial relief

Osofo Moses also went on to appeal for financial support, saying the cost of his ongoing treatment remains a major concern

Veteran Ghanaian actor and pastor Osofo Moses has broken his silence on a debilitating health crisis that struck him late in 2025, revealing he came dangerously close to being permanently confined to a wheelchair.

Veteran actor Osofo Moses resurfaces, recounts terrifying health issues and cries for help. Image credit: ZionFelix

Source: Facebook

The Akan drama veteran shared the full story during a sit-down with media personality Zionfelix on the Uncut Show, describing a period of intense physical suffering that made even the most basic daily routines feel impossible.

Around December 2025, his condition deteriorated to a point where sitting, standing, and sleeping had all become painful ordeals.

Osofo Moses's battle with illness

Desperate for answers, the actor sought medical attention at several facilities, including Tema General Hospital and a number of private hospitals.

Despite pouring thousands of Ghana cedis into consultations and treatment, none of it brought meaningful relief at first.

He admitted during the interview that the fear of becoming permanently bedridden and wheelchair-dependent had weighed heavily on him throughout that period.

A turning point eventually came when a friend stepped in and connected him with a doctor who was willing to visit him at home.

That doctor ran laboratory tests on-site and administered treatment that began to turn things around.

However, Osofo Moses stressed that he remains on treatment to this day, describing it as costly.

He also receives an injection every three months as part of his continuing care.

Osofo Moses appeals for financial help

Beyond the health ordeal, the actor spoke candidly about the financial strain he has endured throughout his career.

He revealed that in a previous year he had also been bedridden and had come close to death, lamenting that over 15 years in Akan drama had not shielded him from severe financial hardship.

He expressed deep gratitude to those who rallied around him, singling out fellow actor and philanthropist Oboy Salinko, who he said contributed towards his medical bills during the toughest stretch. His wife's support also drew warm acknowledgement.

With treatment costs still mounting, Osofo Moses made a direct appeal to anyone willing to assist him financially, saying the burden of his ongoing care is something he cannot shoulder alone.

The X video of Osofo Moses is below.

DJ Candyman appeals for financial help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian broadcaster DJ Candyman’s appeal for financial support as he receives treatment for kidney-related complications in Kumasi.

He said he had never expected to ask the public for help.

The former Hello FM and Atinka FM broadcaster urged supporters to contribute toward his treatment, saying every donation would help.

His public appeal drew messages of support from Ghanaians who remembered his work in radio.

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Source: YEN.com.gh