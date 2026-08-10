Veteran Ghanaian actress Eunice Banini surfaced at two public events in August 2026 after years out of the limelight

Banini attended the burial rites of fellow actress Beverly Afaglo before appearing on UTV's cooking show UCook

During her UCook appearance, Banini spoke about the role that first brought her widespread recognition in Ghana

Veteran Ghanaian actress Eunice Banini has made her first notable public appearances in years, drawing significant attention from fans and entertainment followers across the country.

Veteran actress Eunice Banini makes a rare public appearance after years away from the spotlight. Image credit: Eunice Banini

Source: Facebook

Banini was first seen at the burial rites of fellow actress Beverly Afaglo on Saturday, 8 August 2026.

Her presence at the ceremony did not go unnoticed, with many in attendance and online remarking on the rare sighting of the once-prominent screen figure.

Veteran actress Eunice Banini resurfaces

The following day, Sunday, 9 August 2026, Eunice Banini appeared on UCook, the cooking entertainment programme broadcast on UTV, giving viewers a second consecutive opportunity to see her back in the public eye.

During the appearance, she reflected on her career and the productions that shaped it.

The veteran actress pointed to the classic Ghanaian horror film "Diabolo", released around 1991 and 1992, as the project that elevated her profile and brought her name to a wider audience.

She described the film as a significant turning point that helped establish her standing within Ghana's movie industry.

Eunice Banini's pioneer of early Ghanaian cinema

"Diabolo" remains one of the more enduring productions from the formative years of Ghanaian cinema, a period during which locally made films were gaining considerable traction and introducing new talent to audiences across the country.

Banini was among the actresses who contributed meaningfully to that era, building a reputation through performances that resonated with Ghanaian moviegoers.

Her return to public platforms, however brief, has reignited interest in her legacy and prompted reflection on the generation of actors who helped lay the groundwork for Ghana's entertainment industry.

For many who grew up watching her work, her recent appearances serve as a reminder of the influence that pioneer actors carried during cinema's early growth in the country.

The X video of the veteran actress Eunice Banini is below:

Veteran actress Mama Kali resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Ghanaian actress Mama Kali made a rare public appearance and opened up about her personal circumstances in a recent interview.

Mama Kali disclosed she still lives in her father's house after over two decades in the entertainment industry and does not own a car.

Her honest revelations have sparked debate among Ghanaians about the financial welfare of veteran actors in the local film industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh