MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, received strong commendation from Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang over his campaign promoting made-in-Ghana rice

The praise came after Dumelo pledged to personally deliver Ghanaian rice to any corporate institution that purchases it for the festive season

John Dumelo responded with gratitude, thanking the Vice President for her words of encouragement in a social media post

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MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has received massive commendation from Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang over his campaign promoting made-in-Ghana rice ahead of the Christmas season.

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang commends John Dumelo for his made-in-Ghana rice campaign this Christmas. Image credit: Office of VP.

Source: Twitter

Dumelo's campaign began on September 2, 2026, after he took to X to call on Ghanaians to make this year's festive season a "made in Ghana" Christmas by choosing Ghanaian rice.

He pledged to personally deliver the rice to any corporate institution that made the purchase, framing the initiative as a collective effort to support local agriculture.

Dumelo wrote:

"Please let's make this Christmas 'made in Ghana' Christmas with Ghanaian rice. I will personally deliver the rice to all corporate institutions that make the purchase. Together let's make this work."

Jane Naana Opoku applauds Dumelo's rice campaign

That call to action caught the attention of Vice President Opoku-Agyemang, who commended Dumelo for actively promoting locally produced food.

She wrote:

"I applaud Hon. John Dumelo for actively promoting the use of made-in-Ghana rice and other locally produced foods. We must increasingly eat what we grow and grow what we eat. Choosing locally produced food helps support hardworking Ghanaian farmers, strengthens local businesses, keeps more value within our economy, and creates jobs along the agricultural value chain."

She went on to link the gesture to the government's wider agricultural agenda, adding:

"Government will continue to support increased production through initiatives such as the Feed Ghana Programme. But government action must be matched by our choices as consumers. Let us proudly consume what Ghana produces."

The Vice President's X post applauding John Dumelo's rice campaign is below.

John Dumelo responds to VP's commendation

Dumelo responded to the Vice President's message with gratitude, thanking her for the encouragement and reaffirming his commitment to the campaign.

He wrote:

"Thanks so much Madam Vice President, I really appreciate your kind words of encouragement. Ghana will be great again when we make 'Made in Ghana' a priority."

John Dumelo's response to Jane Naana Opoku's message is below.

John Dumelo's donation streak continues

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo donated school desks to Roman Ridge M/A Basic School after old wooden ones had become weak and unfit for use.

On September 1, 2026, he confirmed on X that several classrooms at the school had all their desks replaced, continuing a run of goodwill gestures across his constituency.

The gesture came just a day after he shared items with new SHS students as part of an ongoing tour to support communities across Ayawaso West Wuogon, reinforcing his reputation as a hands-on MP.

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Source: YEN.com.gh