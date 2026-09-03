John Dumelo Receives Massive Commendation From Vice President Over "Made in Ghana" Rice Campaign
- MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, received strong commendation from Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang over his campaign promoting made-in-Ghana rice
- The praise came after Dumelo pledged to personally deliver Ghanaian rice to any corporate institution that purchases it for the festive season
- John Dumelo responded with gratitude, thanking the Vice President for her words of encouragement in a social media post
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MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has received massive commendation from Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang over his campaign promoting made-in-Ghana rice ahead of the Christmas season.
Dumelo's campaign began on September 2, 2026, after he took to X to call on Ghanaians to make this year's festive season a "made in Ghana" Christmas by choosing Ghanaian rice.
He pledged to personally deliver the rice to any corporate institution that made the purchase, framing the initiative as a collective effort to support local agriculture.
Dumelo wrote:
"Please let's make this Christmas 'made in Ghana' Christmas with Ghanaian rice. I will personally deliver the rice to all corporate institutions that make the purchase. Together let's make this work."
Jane Naana Opoku applauds Dumelo's rice campaign
That call to action caught the attention of Vice President Opoku-Agyemang, who commended Dumelo for actively promoting locally produced food.
She wrote:
"I applaud Hon. John Dumelo for actively promoting the use of made-in-Ghana rice and other locally produced foods. We must increasingly eat what we grow and grow what we eat. Choosing locally produced food helps support hardworking Ghanaian farmers, strengthens local businesses, keeps more value within our economy, and creates jobs along the agricultural value chain."
She went on to link the gesture to the government's wider agricultural agenda, adding:
"Government will continue to support increased production through initiatives such as the Feed Ghana Programme. But government action must be matched by our choices as consumers. Let us proudly consume what Ghana produces."
"Our MP Forever": John Dumelo melts hearts with big donation to SHS students in Ayawaso, fans react strongly
The Vice President's X post applauding John Dumelo's rice campaign is below.
John Dumelo responds to VP's commendation
Dumelo responded to the Vice President's message with gratitude, thanking her for the encouragement and reaffirming his commitment to the campaign.
He wrote:
"Thanks so much Madam Vice President, I really appreciate your kind words of encouragement. Ghana will be great again when we make 'Made in Ghana' a priority."
John Dumelo's response to Jane Naana Opoku's message is below.
John Dumelo's donation streak continues
In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo donated school desks to Roman Ridge M/A Basic School after old wooden ones had become weak and unfit for use.
On September 1, 2026, he confirmed on X that several classrooms at the school had all their desks replaced, continuing a run of goodwill gestures across his constituency.
The gesture came just a day after he shared items with new SHS students as part of an ongoing tour to support communities across Ayawaso West Wuogon, reinforcing his reputation as a hands-on MP.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.