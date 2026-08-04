Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah attended a public lecture held in honour of the late Defence Minister Dr Omane Boamah

Omane Boamah was among 8 officials who died in a devastating helicopter crash on August 6, 2026

Senior government officials, Omane Boamah's wife and his elderly mother were also present at the emotional event

A year after a tragic helicopter crash claimed the life of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, grief remained visibly raw for at least one senior colleague in attendance at a memorial lecture held in his honour.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah and other officials gather to honour Dr Omane Boamah at a poignant public lecture marking the first anniversary of his tragic death. Image credit: Emg Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, cut a deeply sombre figure at Burma Hall during the maiden Annual Public Lecture organised to celebrate Dr Omane Boamah's contributions to national development.

Photographs and footage from the event showed the minister visibly struggling to compose himself, staring into the distance as he sat among dignitaries who had gathered to remember his former boss.

A crash that left Ghana in tears

Dr Edward Omane Boamah was among eight government officials who perished in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2026, a tragedy that sent shockwaves across the country and left many in political circles devastated.

The loss was described at the time as one of the most painful moments in recent Ghanaian political history.

The public lecture, organised by the government to mark the first anniversary of his passing, served as both a tribute to his legacy and an opportunity to reflect on his service to the nation.

The Facebook post below shows a video of the visibly emotional Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, at the late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah's memorial.

The event drew several senior government officials alongside members of Omane Boamah's family, including his wife and his elderly mother, whose presence added a deeply personal dimension to the occasion.

For many in the room, the gathering was a reminder that the pain of that August loss had not faded with time.

Minister Buah's visible emotion at the event moved many observers, with the minister appearing unable to fully contain his grief as he took his seat among the gathering.

His struggle to hold his composure underscored just how personally the tragedy had affected those who worked closely with the late minister.

The late Dr Edward Omane Boamah left the NPP to join the NDC after the late John Evans Atta Mills tasked Ato Ahwoi to recruit former NUGS presidents for the 2008 elections. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

How Omane Boamah left NPP to join NDC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the sudden demise of Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Ghana's Defence Minister, and seven others in the helicopter crash has left the entire nation in grief.

Beyond his professional life as a medical doctor and numerous ministerial roles, Dr Omane Boamah's political journey was marked by a significant period of transition.

According to Ato Ahwoi, a senior statesman, Dr Boamah was a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party during his days at the University of Ghana, where he served as the President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

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Source: YEN.com.gh